President Trump crashed a wedding at his country club in Bedminster where he was seen shaking hands with guests while smiling and waving, all just hours after pleading ‘not guilty’ to charges related to his role in protesting the 2020 presidential election results.

The appearance seems to suggest a man who is unfazed by the latest indictment coming from the Biden administration’s Justice Department.

Video surfacing on social media shows Trump arriving at the wedding and being greeted with deafening cheers that eventually turn into chants of, “USA! USA! USA!”

The leading candidate for the Republican nomination in 2024 offered a few words for the couple and complimented the “beautiful bride.”

Trump later posed for pictures with some of the wedding guests using his signature thumbs-up pose.

President Trump makes surprise appearance at his Bedminster golf club after returning from the D.C. sewer for a politicized “arrest and arraignment” over January 6. pic.twitter.com/7wwqGv6UO2 — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) August 4, 2023

Trump Crashes Wedding in Same Suit He Wore to Arraignment

The Daily Mirror reports that President Trump appeared to be wearing the same suit he wore to his arraignment earlier in the day “without the signature red tie.”

Following the proceedings at the Washington, D.C. court, Trump offered brief remarks on the case.

“This is a very sad day for America. This is a persecution of a political opponent,” he said before departing for Bedminster.

The video of Trump crashing the wedding has to absolutely infuriate liberals, who would much rather see him sulking and giving up in the face of ongoing political persecution.

Instead, there he is, mingling with and celebrating with the people. Does that look like a man who is worried at all?

Conservative analyst Benny Johnson thinks not.

“The Machine has now thrown all it can at the man,” he wrote. “Yet, Trump is full of life.”

Trump joyfully crashes a wedding at his club after being “arrested” for the 40,000th time by the Machine. The Machine has now thrown all it can at the man. Yet, Trump is full of life. Listen to the deafening “USA, USA, USA” roaring from the audience: pic.twitter.com/bsNPCJh09K — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 4, 2023

More Evidence of a Cool Cat

In another video from Trump’s visit to Iowa last week, the former President was captured doing some sort of hilarious dance/karate routine as he exited his vehicle.

Cool as a cucumber, this guy.

President Trump arrives at his Iowa Headquarters in Urbandale, IA doing the Karate Chop! 🇺🇸👊🏻 #MAGA #SaveAmerica pic.twitter.com/NtJkRseDeK — Koby Hardcastle (@kobyhardcastle) July 29, 2023

Trump doesn’t seem overly concerned about the many indictments being thrown out in an egregious attempt to interfere in the election. Contrast that with reports that former President Barack Obama seems terrified of Trump.

According to a report from the Washington Post, Obama “voiced concern about Donald Trump’s political strengths,” which include an intensely loyal following, support from conservative media, and a polarized country.

Obama voiced concern to Biden about Trump’s strength in a private meeting, via wapo https://t.co/rcIGugr1ye — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 2, 2023

Any guesses as to what is also helping with Trump’s support? Indictments.

Indictments seem to make the people want him more.

NPR explains that polling results “show that each indictment Trump has faced has correlated with a boost in support.”

Perhaps that’s why Obama and Biden are terrified and Trump is dancing in limos and crashing weddings.