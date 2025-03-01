It’s almost time for film’s biggest night.

The 97th Academy Awards will be held this Sunday at the Dolby Theatre, where Hollywood’s biggest stars will celebrate this awards season’s best performances and films.

In anticipation of the big night, here is a list of roads that will be closed.

Beginning Friday, two days before the show:

Hawthorn Avenue will be closed from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday.

Beginning March 1, one day before the show:

Orchid Avenue is closed from 60 feet south of Franklin Boulevard to Johnny Grant Way from 6 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday except for residents, emergency vehicles and hotel loading.

Orange Drive will be closed from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday except local residents, local business access and emergency vehicles.

The north and south sidewalk of Hawthorn Avenue will be closed from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive from 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday.

The north sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard will be closed from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday. The MTA station will be bypassed from the last train on Saturday until the first train after 6 a.m. Monday.

The west sidewalk of Highland Avenue will be closed from Johnny Grant Way south to Hollywood Boulevard from 10 p.m. until 9 a.m. Monday.

Johnny Grant Way will be closed from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday.

Day of show (Sunday into Monday):

Remainder of Hawthorn Alley from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue.

Orange Drive from Hollywood Boulevard to Lanewood Avenue.

North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue.

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue, 8-foot pedestrian access.

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly in front of the north-south Hawthorn Alley. No pedestrian access to cross alley.

East sidewalk and curb lane of Highland Avenue from Yucca Street to Sunset Boulevard 8-foot pedestrian access (300 feet south of Hollywood Boulevard only).

The west sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Hollywood to Sunset boulevards.

West curb of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Blvd until 9 a.m.

Closed from 4 a.m. Sunday until 4 a.m. Monday:

North and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland Avenue intersection.

Highland Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue.

Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea Avenue to Orange Drive.

Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard.

Closed from 4 a.m. Sunday until 4 a.m. Monday, except for local residents, businesses and emergency vehicles: