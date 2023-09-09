Soldiers used to have limited options when it came to meal choices during their service.

They either eat at dining facilities or if they are in the field, they eat vacuum-packed meals called MREs.

Most countries tend to provide some local flavors or foods for their soldiers in the MREs.

Since the 1980s, armies have worked to improve the way they feed their soldiers.

Around the world, most armies make sure their vacuum-sealed field rations come with at least a few traditional foods that soldiers are familiar with to help boost morale.

In the US, MREs have to fulfill a number of requirements. They need to have a minimum shelf life of 3.5 years at a mild temperature, or nine months in a hot climate. They also need to be able to withstand being dropped from 1,250 feet.

US soldiers get pizza with a three-year shelf-life, Korean soldiers get kimchi, and Italian soldiers get a shot of alcohol, to name a few.

Here are 14 different armies and the foods they feed their soldiers.