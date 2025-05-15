What are we learning from the genomes of chimps and other apes? S.Tuengler/inafrica.de/Alamy

This is an extract from Our Human Story, our newsletter about the revolution in archaeology. Sign up to receive it in your inbox every month.

One of the most vexing unsolved problems in human evolution is its starting point – about which we know almost nothing.

I’m referring to the last common ancestor that we share with chimpanzees and bonobos, our closest living relatives. This mystery ape lived millions of years ago; at some point, the population split into two. One group gave rise to modern-day chimps…