The Guardian, Daily Mirror and Metro feature stories on the three Bulgarians who were arrested and charged after allegedly spying for Russia.
The Times, i and The Daily Telegraph follow suit, reporting on the alleged spies who were “posing as journalists”.
And the Daily Mail says the suspected spies were arrested as a part of a major national security investigation.
Meanwhile, in the Financial Times, private equity group TPG Capital has approached EY about buying a stake in their consulting arm.
Due to rising wages, there will be a significant bump of up to £72 a month in the state pension, according to the Daily Express.
And the Daily Star says a historian has found the graves of the members of the “long-lost Knights Templar” in an English churchyard.