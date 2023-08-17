T he nation’s papers are covered by the Lionesses’ roaring 3-1 victory against Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-final.

The Mirror, Metro and The Independent all feature the Lionesses, who will play Spain in the final of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

The Daily Express asks whether the Lionesses can end the nation’s 57-year World Cup drought, while the i called the team “Wonder women”.

And the Daily Star leads with the Lionesses, who are “dreaming of 66”.

Meanwhile, The Guardian says Rishi Sunak will stand by the pension triple lock despite “surging costs”.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail report on the theft of priceless gemstones and jewellery from the British Museum.

And continuing inflation concerns is keeping pressure on the Bank of England to keep interest rates high, according to the Financial Times.