T he papers on Monday are primarily led by the ongoing fallout from the rape and sexual assault allegations against Russell Brand.

The Daily Telegraph, The Sun and The Independent report the BBC has launched an investigation into misconduct claims raised while Brand worked on BBC radio programmes between 2006 and 2008.

The Daily Mirror and Metro ask “What did TV chiefs know?”, while the i says multiple broadcasters face questions over “failures”.

The Times and Daily Express report more claims could yet come out against Brand.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times leads with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer claiming his party would strive to “get a much better” Brexit deal if they take power in the next election.

Labour’s biggest union backer is launching a “red wall” push for more radical Labour policies in the lead-up to the election, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Mail reports killer nurse Lucy Letby “may have killed three more babies”.

And the Daily Star says a gloomy stretch of days is set to put Britain “on the lash” with wind and rain.