The Supreme Court announced on Thursday that it would pause a bankruptcy deal for Purdue Pharma that would give billions of dollars to those harmed by the opioid epidemic in exchange for shielding members of the wealthy Sackler family from additional opioid-related lawsuits.

The settlement involving Purdue, the maker of the prescription painkiller OxyContin, touches on one of the country’s largest public health crises. The court put the case on its docket and is slated to hear oral arguments in December. Experts say the decision may also have important consequences for other cases that use the bankruptcy system to settle claims of mass injuries.

Here’s what you need to know about the court’s decision:

Why did the Supreme Court decide to weigh in?

It’s rare for the Supreme Court to agree to hear a bankruptcy court dispute, experts say, especially one dealing with a settlement agreement in a mass-injury case.

One of the main reasons few such cases make it to the court is that all parties are under pressure to settle. Litigating all the way to the highest court in the nation is a costly and time-consuming proposition. In the Purdue case, it was the U.S. Trustee Program, a watchdog office within the Justice Department, that petitioned the Supreme Court to review the deal.