A total lunar eclipse will occur overnight on March 13 into the early hours of March 14, creating a striking red “Blood Moon” for observers across North America.

The lunar eclipse will reach its maximum phase, whereby the moon is fully obscured by Earth’s deepest darkest shadow, the umbra, at 2:59 a.m. EDT (6:59 GMT) on March 14.

Totality — the period when the moon is completely engulfed in Earth’s shadow — will last for approximately 65 minutes. Key viewing times across different time zones include:

Eastern Time (ET): 2:26 a.m. — 3:31 a.m. (March 14)

Central Time (CT): 1:26 a.m. — 2:31 a.m. (March 14)

Mountain Time (MT): 12:26 a.m. — 1:31 a.m. (March 14)

Pacific Time (PT): 11:26 p.m. (March 13) — 12:31 a.m. (March 14)

Alaska Time (AKDT): 10:26 p.m. — 11:31 p.m. (March 13)

Hawaii Time (HST): 8:26 p.m. — 9:31 p.m. (March 13)

Almost 40% of the world’s population lives in areas where at least some portion of the penumbral phase of the eclipse will be visible, according to TimeandDate. To see what phases of the eclipse are visible from your location and at what time, check out these resources from TimandDate .

If you’re unable to catch the lunar eclipse in person, we’ll be livestreaming the event on Space.com so you can enjoy the “Blood Moon” from the comfort of your own home. Details on how to watch the lunar eclipse online will be released closer to the time.

Timings (EDT) for March’s total lunar eclipse. (Image credit: NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio)

What to expect

The total lunar eclipse begins as the moon enters Earth’s penumbral shadow, causing a subtle shading effect. As it moves deeper into the umbra, a dark shadow will creep across the lunar surface, eventually, during “totality”, turning it a reddish-orange hue, often called a “Blood Moon.” The exact color depends on Earth’s atmospheric conditions.

For observers in the Pacific, the moon will be high in the sky during totality, making it an ideal event for skywatching gatherings. Meanwhile, in Europe and Africa, the eclipse will be visible before moonset at dawn.

The moon always makes for an interesting skywatching and photography target, especially during a lunar eclipse. If you’re looking for some advice on how to capture a perfect lunar eclipse photo, our guide on how to photograph a lunar eclipse may help. We also have a helpful guide on how to photograph a supermoon to keep you occupied before the eclipse rolls in.

And if you want to get a closer look at the moon’s many features during lunar eclipses or at any other time, be sure to take a look at our guides to the best telescopes and best binoculars.

