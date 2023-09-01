The Transportation Security Administration has warned of a busy holiday weekend heading into Labor Day.

The agency said 14 million people are expected to fly between Friday and Wednesday.

The Department of Transportation outlines what customers are entitled to during flight disruptions.

Some 14 million people are expected to traverse US airports between Monday and Wednesday as the busy Labor Day weekend kicks off in full force.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, the holiday’s busiest travel day will be on Friday, September 1, with over 2.7 million people passing through checkpoints — this is above the daily average of 2.5 million passengers the TSA has screened since Memorial Day weekend.

“We anticipate this Labor Day holiday weekend will be busy, with passenger volumes nearly 11% higher than last year—volumes that already exceeded 2019 Labor Day holiday travel volumes,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a press release.

The agency warned of potentially long lines with wait times of up to 30 minutes in standard queues (meaning not TSA PreCheck or Clear), but said it is “working closely with our airline and airport partners” to keep times below the half hour mark.

TSA Pre lines are aiming for 10 minutes or less. However, Pekoske said wait times could be longer and asked people to arrive at the airport early and “pack your patience.”

The industry also has other factors at play like weather and staffing shortages that could cause a replay of last summer’s travel chaos — especially since Labor Day is expected to be the US’ third-busiest holiday of the year behind the Presidents Day and Juneteenth weekends, the latter including Father’s Day.

This weekend’s biggest weather threat was Hurricane Idalia, which just battered the East Coast. Fortunately, the storm isn’t expected to impact operations going into Friday, the Associated Press reported.

Although the industry is preparing for a busy weekend, there is always a risk of things going ary. Here is the best advice for what to do if your flight is canceled or delayed.

1. Know your rights as an airline passenger in the US

The Department of Transportation’s airline dashboard shows customers what they are entitled to during airline delays and cancellations.

James D. Morgan/Getty Images





According to the Department of Transportation, there is no law requiring US airlines to compensate passengers for disruptions due to uncontrollable events, like weather.

The only rule carriers must follow is to refund customers in the event of cancelations, even for non-controllable events. And that does not mean travel credits or vouchers — it has to be cash.

When you get that dreaded notification of a delay or cancelation, ask a customer service agent for the reason, in writing if possible, so you know what you are entitled to in terms of reimbursement. Many carriers have their own internal policies regarding what passengers can get if the reason is within their control, like crew staffing or maintenance.

This information is collected in the DoT’s Airline Customer Service Dashboard, which rolled out in September 2022 and outlines what each carrier will offer for controllable disruptions, like rebooking on a different carrier or getting a comped meal.

The guide represents the US’s 10 largest airlines and their regional affiliates.

2. Monitor your airline’s app for rebooking options

Download your airline’s mobile app and connect your reservation before you fly.

United Airlines





When a flight delay or cancellation is announced, expect people to flock to the nearest customer service agent for assistance, and for the phone lines to become congested.

Wait times can be painfully long, and the best alternatives will likely go quickly. But, some airlines offer to rebook on their website or mobile app and waive any fees, so it’s sometimes easier to make changes online than in person.

However, if all the available options are gone, have a plan B, like waiting to talk to a live agent, contacting the airline via social media, or grabbing a hotel for the night. Direct messaging on Facebook or Twitter can actually act as a virtual placeholder, and you may hear back via chat before you speak to a live agent.

Here are the phone numbers for each airline:

Alaska: 1-800-654-5669

Allegiant: 1-702-505-8888

American: 1-800-433-7300

Avelo: 1-346-616-9500

Breeze: No phone number to call, but you can text the airline at 501-273-3931. If you call this number, it’ll tell you different ways to contact Breeze, like via email or Facebook Messenger.

Delta: 1-800-221-1212

Frontier: No phone number. The best way to contact Frontier is via chat or email.

JetBlue: 1-800-538-2583

Southwest: 1-800-435-9792

Spirit: 1-855-728-3555

Sun Country: 1-651-905-2737

United: 1-800-864-8331

3. Ask for a hotel or meal voucher

Sometimes airlines will offer physical meal vouchers, while others will tell people to buy their food themselves and then email the receipt for reimbursement.

Taylor Rains/Insider





For controllable delays or cancelations that result in a customer waiting at least three hours for a new flight, or requiring an overnight stay, several airlines will offer meal or hotel vouchers.

Carriers offering both are Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, and United Airlines, according to the DoT dashboard. Frontier Airlines is the only carrier that does not offer accommodations in the case of an overnight delay or cancelation, but will provide a meal voucher.

For US airlines not on the dashboard, or in cases where the compensation is not clear, just ask. It never hurts to request a meal or hotel during flight disruptions, and you might get lucky with a goodwill gesture from the carrier.

4. Check if your credit card company offers travel insurance

Trip protection is a valuable perk built into many travel credit cards.

Evgenia Parajanian/Shutterstock





Several major banks offer credit cards that come with travel insurance, like Chase’s Sapphire Reserve or American Express’s Platinum Card. Both offer trip protection, meaning customers who purchased their flight with that specific card can reap the benefits.

For example, in the case of a major storm system, it’s likely many passengers will end up stranded in random cities across the US. However, banks with travel insurance included can reimburse cardholders for unexpected expenses outside of their control, including hotels, meals, and transportation.

Travel insurance does not apply in all circumstances, like short delays, so be sure to check your policy before making a claim — but it also doesn’t hurt to make the claim anyway, even if the answer is no.

5. Know when to walk away

Cutting your loses and taking a train or booking another airline could save you the headache, though be sure to check what your travel insurance covers.

FG Trade/Getty Images





During the holidays, it’s easy to get tunnel vision on the mission — like seeing friends and family, or just getting away from home for a few days. However, delays and cancellations are bound to happen, especially on the busier long weekends.

But, don’t spend all day sitting around waiting — give yourself a cut-off time. Once that moment passes, consider other means of getting to your destination, like driving or taking a train (which may also be covered with travel insurance).

If you are stuck in another city and there is no other option other than to get a hotel or sit at the airport, decide how you want to spend the time and make a plan.