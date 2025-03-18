Transcript:

Survivors who have evacuated from a wildfire may be anxious to return home when officials give the OK.

But experts recommend that before moving back in, people take precautions to stay safe.

For example, when you get there, look for fallen trees, downed wires, and lingering embers. Check the exterior of your house for structural damage.

Then look inside for signs like sagging floors that could indicate your home is dangerous.

And make sure to check for gas leaks before using any electricity. Experts suggest turning on a flashlight before going in to prevent any accidental sparks.

When you’re ready to clean up, first use a broom to carefully sweep any ash into a pile and dispose of it. Then mop with a damp cloth. And make sure to wear long sleeves, pants, and safety gear because debris and ash can be toxic.

Throw away any food that was exposed and follow local guidance on tap water safety, as wildfires can contaminate the drinking water.

And finally, as you go through your home, take pictures of any damage and contact your insurance company.

As the climate warms, the risk of wildfire will rise in many parts of the country – so it’s important for everyone to know how to stay safe.

Reporting credit: Ethan Freedman / ChavoBart Digital Media