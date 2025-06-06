Apple’s WWDC 2025 kicks off in Cupertino, Calif., on June 9, offering developers and users a look at the changes coming to the company’s software products throughout the next year.

During last year’s WWDC, Apple (AAPL) unveiled its Apple Intelligence AI platform. And while the showcase made for some impressive tech demos, the company hasn’t been able to deliver on all of its high-flying promises.

There’s still little sign of when Apple will begin rolling out its generative AI-powered Siri, and the AI capabilities it has pushed out aren’t exactly blowing minds on Wall Street, or anywhere else, for that matter. There’s a chance we could get some more insight into Apple’s AI plans at this year’s show, but don’t expect the kind of splashy announcements we saw last year.

Still, the company is bound to debut a host of new and interesting features for its iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and more. And there’s always a chance, albeit slight, that Apple will take the wraps off a new piece of hardware.

Here’s what you can expect from Apple’s WWDC 2025.

Apple’s giving its most important software a welcomed facelift, updating the looks of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS with a new design that takes a page from the Vision Pro headset’s visionOS operating system, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

There are updates to the look of everything from icons and menus to apps; Gurman called the changes the biggest stylistic transformation for iOS since 2013 and the most extensive revision of macOS since 2020.

Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser says he got his hands on the next version of iOS, posting a video about it on his YouTube page that reveals new functionalities when you tap on app icons and a restyled Camera app.

Apple isn’t just changing the look of its software offerings, though; it’s also changing the naming convention of its operating systems, Gurman says, to match the year after they’re released. So instead of getting iOS 19 this year, we’d get iOS 26. It’s not going to make much of a difference to most users (How many of you know the exact version of iOS you’re using?), but it’s certainly worth noting the change.

It will be interesting to see how Apple incorporates these updates into its next-generation iPhones. The company will reportedly debut a far slimmer iPhone 17 later this fall, which could help goose sales in China, where Apple’s revenue has slipped every quarter since the company’s fiscal Q4 2023.

Combine that with the new software, and the iPhone 17 starts to look like a much bigger upgrade than it would if it only got those hardware improvements.