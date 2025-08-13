iPhone 18’s A20 Chip Could Bring Faster Speeds and Better Battery Life

While Apple fans are still buzzing with excitement for the iPhone 17 series launching this September, whispers about the iPhone 18, coming next year, are already starting to surface, as per a report. A well-known analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, revealed that Apple is planning a pretty big change with its next-generation A20 chip, according to an India Today report.

This new chip isn’t just some minor tweak under the hood, it could mean faster speeds, better battery life, and smoother performance, especially for demanding tasks like AI and high-end gaming, as per the report. But the catch is that we won’t see this for a while as it’s still over a year away, according to the India Today report.



ALSO READ: In times of AI, Microsoft engineer reveals secret formula for 4 promotions in just 5 years

Apple’s New WMCM Packaging: What It Means for the A20 Chip

A bold change for the 2026 iPhone 18 lineup is that Apple’s A20 chip is expected to switch from its current packaging style, called InFO, to a new method known as WMCM (Wafer-level Multi-Chip Module), as reported by India Today. This uses something called MUF (Molding Underfill), which basically combines two manufacturing steps into one, according to the report. That means Apple can make the chip more efficiently, with fewer materials, fewer steps, and better reliability, as per the India Today report.

ALSO READ: 10 must-change iOS 18.6 settings that’ll make your iPhone feel like day one again

Live Events



WMCM also changes the chip’s internal design. Instead of using separate pieces to connect components, the system-on-chip and the onboard memory will be built directly at the wafer level, sitting much closer together, according to the report. This tighter design means faster data transfer and better heat management, which should boost overall performance, reduce power consumption, and handle heavy features like on-device AI tools more smoothly, as per the India Today report.ALSO READ: Bitcoin’s throne is wobbling, and Ethereum could be king soon – here’s the story no one is talking about

The Game-Changing 2nm Process Behind Apple’s A20 Chip

Another big deal is that the A20 is expected to be Apple’s first chip made using TSMC’s cutting-edge 2nm process, a step up from the 3nm tech used in the A17 and A18 chips, as reported by India Today. This should bring improvements in efficiency and power, at least in theory, according to the report.ALSO READ: ALSO READ: Is it AI or Trump’s policies? US sees brutal 140% layoff spike in July, worst surge since early COVID chaos

FAQs

When is the iPhone 18 expected to launch?

The iPhone 18 is expected to launch in 2026, but Apple hasn’t confirmed an exact date yet, as per the India Today report.

When is the iPhone 17 coming out this year?

The iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September, as per the India Today report.

