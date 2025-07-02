The students were found dead in a home roughly a half-block from campus. Authorities tied Kohberger to the murders through cellphone data, security camera video and DNA on a knife sheath discovered at the scene.

Prosecutors had been pursuing the death penalty.

According to Goncalves’ family, the Latah County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office first mentioned the possibility of a plea deal Friday. They said they received an email two days later with the proposed agreement attached.

According to the Idaho Statesman, the letter — reportedly signed by Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson — says the apparent deal would secure Kohberger’s conviction and send him to prison for the rest of his life.

“This agreement ensures that the defendant will be convicted, will spend the rest of his life in prison, and will not be able to put you and the other families through the uncertainty of decades of post-conviction appeals,” the letter says, according to the newspaper.

NBC News has not seen the letter, and the prosecutor’s office has not confirmed its authenticity. A lawyer for the Goncalves family said “it appears there is a plea deal that has been offered and accepted.”

What do the families say about the apparent agreement?

The Goncalves family said they were “beyond furious” with the prosecutor’s office after they accused officials of failing to seek their input on the agreement.

After they received the proposed deal, the family said in a statement, they told the prosecutor’s office that they were a “HARD NO” and reiterated their position that authorities should seek the death penalty.

“After more than two years, this is how it concludes with a secretive deal and a hurried effort to close the case without any input from the victims’ families on the plea’s details,” they said in a statement Monday.

In an interview with NBC’s “TODAY” show, Steve Goncalves said the state of Idaho had “failed me” and “my whole family.”

A representative for Ethan Chapin’s family said they plan to attend Wednesday’s hearing in support of the agreement.

The families of Mogen and Kernodle did not respond to requests for comment. Kernodle’s aunt told TMZ that they wanted Kohberger to face a jury and that she hopes the judge delays any decisions related to Wednesday’s hearing.

In a statement, Kohberger’s family asked the media for privacy, respect and “responsible judgement.”

“We will continue to allow the legal process to unfold with respect to all parties, and will not release any comments or take any questions,” they said. “We ask that you respect our wishes during a difficult time for all those affected.”

When is the hearing?

The hearing, which will be livestreamed, is scheduled for 11 a.m. local time at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise.

Public seating is first-come, first-served, a court spokesperson said. A journalist from The Associated Press will act as a pool photographer.