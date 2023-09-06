Sept. 5, 2023 – You may have heard of the three most common forms of skin cancer — basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma — but there is a rarer and deadlier form known as Merkel cell carcinoma.

The passing of popular singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who died Friday at age 76 from Merkel cell carcinoma, has thrust this form of skin cancer into the spotlight. But what exactly is it? What are the warning signs, how different is it from other skin cancers, and how does it cause death?

WebMD reached out to one of the preeminent experts on Merkel cell carcinoma for answers: Paul Nghiem, MD, PhD, chair of dermatology at the University of Washington School of Medicine and director of the Skin Oncology Clinical Program at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, both in Seattle.

Greater awareness about this type of skin cancer is important, Nghiem said.

“There is another skin cancer besides melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, basically the more common ones that one hears a lot about. This cancer is more than four times more likely to kill somebody than a melanoma.”