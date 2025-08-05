



C. diff, which is short for Clostridioides difficile, is a type of bacteria that may cause serious problems in the digestive system. It is one of the most common causes of diarrhea linked to antibiotic use, particularly in hospitals and health care facilities.

While most healthy people have natural defenses that prevent infection, certain situations allow these bacteria to grow out of control and cause harm.

The bacteria may lead to inflammation in the colon, known as colitis. Toxins cause this inflammation, which the bacteria produce when they multiply unchecked.

These bacteria usually live in the intestines alongside trillions of other microorganisms that help maintain digestive balance. But the balance of healthy bacteria may be disrupted after taking antibiotics, leading to an overgrowth of C. diff and the release of toxins.

Antibiotics intended to treat infections elsewhere in the body can inadvertently kill off the “good” bacteria in the gut, making room for harmful bacteria, such as C. diff, to flourish.

These toxins damage the lining of the colon and can cause a significant infection. Even a short course of antibiotics may lead to a C. diff infection, especially in people with weakened immune systems or those who have recently been hospitalized.

Symptoms of C. diff

C. diff infections may range from mild to life-threatening. Symptoms often appear a few days after starting antibiotics, but can sometimes take longer to develop. Early recognition of these symptoms is important to avoid serious complications. Common signs include:

Frequent, watery diarrhea: This is the most common symptom and can occur multiple times a day.

This is the most common symptom and can occur multiple times a day. Abdominal cramps or pain: Pain is usually felt in the lower abdomen and may worsen after eating.

Pain is usually felt in the lower abdomen and may worsen after eating. Nausea: It is often accompanied by a general sense of discomfort or unease.

It is often accompanied by a general sense of discomfort or unease. Vomiting: Though less common, it can occur alongside other digestive symptoms.

Though less common, it can occur alongside other digestive symptoms. Fever: A low-grade fever may signal the body’s immune response to the infection.

A low-grade fever may signal the body’s immune response to the infection. Blood or pus in the stool: This is a sign of inflammation or damage to the colon lining.

This is a sign of inflammation or damage to the colon lining. Loss of appetite: This is often a result of nausea, pain and the overall illness.

Patients often describe a foul or unusual smell in their stools, which can be a distinct sign of C. diff. The change in stool smell alone is not enough for a diagnosis, but it can prompt further testing, especially when paired with diarrhea and abdominal cramping.

In severe cases, patients may become dehydrated or develop serious complications like colitis or sepsis. In these cases, you could have a rapid heartbeat, low blood pressure, confusion or difficulty breathing.

If untreated, severe cases may lead to life-threatening outcomes.

Sometimes people can carry C. diff without any symptoms but may still pass it on to others through direct or indirect contact.

How is C. diff diagnosed?

If you or your doctor suspect a C. diff infection, a stool test will likely be ordered to confirm the diagnosis. These tests detect the presence of C. diff toxins or genetic material in the stool. Blood tests may also reveal signs of infection or inflammation, such as an elevated white blood cell count.

Doctors typically consider testing for C. diff when a patient has persistent diarrhea after recent antibiotic use, particularly if they have other risk factors such as hospitalization or taking medications that suppress the immune system, such as steroids or chemotherapy.

In some cases, imaging studies such as a CT (computed tomography) scan may be used to assess the extent of damage to the colon, especially if serious complications like toxic megacolon are suspected.

How do you treat C. diff?

Most cases of C. diff are treated with oral antibiotics that specifically target the infection, such as vancomycin or fidaxomicin. These medications work by eliminating the C. diff bacteria while helping to preserve the healthy gut bacteria that remain.

In some cases, stopping the antibiotic that caused the issue may help the body naturally rebalance its gut bacteria. However, this is not always enough to resolve the infection.

If symptoms worsen, the patient may require surgery to remove part of the large intestine, particularly in severe or life-threatening cases where complications like perforation occur.

If the infection returns—which occurs in about one in four cases—doctors may recommend a second course of antibiotics or a fecal microbiota transplant (FMT). FMT is a procedure that uses a colonoscope to introduce healthy donor stool into the patient’s colon to restore a balanced gut microbiome.

This treatment has been highly effective for recurrent C. diff infections. It can also be performed using an enema or capsules.

Recovery varies by individual. Some people may experience improvement within a few days of starting treatment, while others may require several weeks to recover fully.

What causes C. diff?

The most common cause of a C. diff infection is recent or prolonged use of antibiotics. While antibiotics are an essential part of the general medical care we provide to patients, their overuse may eliminate the “good” bacteria that keep C. diff in check.

Additional causes include:

Hospital stays or long-term care: These environments often have higher rates of exposure to C. diff spores.

These environments often have higher rates of exposure to C. diff spores. Weakened immune systems: Individuals with chronic illnesses, recent surgeries or those undergoing immunosuppressive treatments are at a greater risk.

Individuals with chronic illnesses, recent surgeries or those undergoing immunosuppressive treatments are at a greater risk. Gastrointestinal procedures: Surgeries or treatments involving the intestines may alter the natural balance of bacteria.

Risk factors for C. diff include:

Being 65 or older: Aging may weaken the immune system.

Aging may weaken the immune system. Staying in a hospital or long-term care facility: These environments often expose individuals to a higher risk of infection.

These environments often expose individuals to a higher risk of infection. Having a weakened immune system: Chronic illnesses or treatments may increase vulnerability.

Chronic illnesses or treatments may increase vulnerability. A personal history of C. diff infection: Previous infections raise the risk of recurrence.

People may also contract C. diff even without recent antibiotic use. The bacteria’s spores spread through contact with infected surfaces, people or medical equipment. These spores are resistant to many standard cleaning agents and can survive on surfaces for long periods.

Handwashing with soap and water is necessary for prevention, as alcohol-based sanitizers do not kill C. diff.

Living with C. diff

Living with a C. diff infection can lead to complications if it is not appropriately treated. Severe cases can lead to long-term digestive issues, ongoing diarrhea and a greater risk of dehydration and malnutrition.

Beyond the physical toll, recurring C. diff infections may cause emotional stress, anxiety about their return and limitations on travel or social activities due to symptoms.

People recovering from C. diff should work closely with their health care team to monitor for any symptoms, adjust medications as needed, and receive support for hydration and nutrition.

Can C. diff raise your cancer risk?

Researchers are studying the link between C. diff and colorectal cancer. Some evidence suggests repeated or chronic inflammation from C. diff infections may increase long-term colorectal cancer risk. Chronic inflammation may damage the cells lining the colon over time, potentially raising the risk of abnormal cell growth. However, further research is needed to fully understand this connection and determine the extent of the risk.

How to reduce your risk

You may reduce your risk of C. diff by:

Taking antibiotics only when necessary and as directed by a health care professional. This point serves as a reminder never to pressure your doctor into prescribing antibiotics when they are not required, such as for colds or other viral infections.

This point serves as a reminder never to pressure your doctor into prescribing antibiotics when they are not required, such as for colds or other viral infections. Washing your hands often with soap and water. This is especially important after using the bathroom, before eating and after visiting health care facilities.

This is especially important after using the bathroom, before eating and after visiting health care facilities. Cleaning frequently touched surfaces, especially after exposure to someone with Clostridium difficile (C. diff.). Use cleaning products specifically designed to kill bacterial spores.

Clostridium difficile (C. diff.). Use cleaning products specifically designed to kill bacterial spores. Informing your doctor if you have had C. diff before or are experiencing symptoms helps guide the decisions about antibiotic use and other preventive measures to keep you safe.

C. diff infections are common. However, they are preventable and treatable. If you experience persistent diarrhea, especially after taking antibiotics, speak with your doctor. Early treatment helps protect your long-term digestive health and may prevent serious complications.

