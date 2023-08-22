





Now is the time to purchase your annual Epic Pass if you hope to get the best price and avoid lock down your winter vacation. The popular Vail Resorts pass gets you access to dozens of ski resorts across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan, but you only have a limited time to grab the best pricing.

Rates will increase on September 4th, so time is of the essence.

What Is Epic Pass?

Epic Pass offers unlimited, unrestricted access to 40 world-class ski resorts with zero blackout dates. Resorts include Heavenly in Lake Tahoe, CA; Park City in Utah; and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia. Right now, you can lock in prices as low as $48 for adults and $24 for kids per day.

Below is a rundown of the best deals currently available through Epic Pass, which offers a wide range of plans for all types of skiiers.

Epic Pass

The Epic Pass is the more inclusive option of the two, and does not have any restrictions or black-out dates. It allows unlimited skiing at Vail, Beaver Creek, Whistler Blackcomb, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Stowe, Keystone, Park City and a variety of other Vail-owned and partner resorts in North America, Europe, and Japan. You’ll also earn Epic Mountain Rewards, which get you 20 percent off food, lodging, lessons, and rentals. The plan also includes Epic Coverage injury insurance, and discounted tickets for friends and family.

Epic Local Pass

Despite its name, the Epic Local Pass is not limited to anyone who lives near a given resort. It features many of the same benefits, but with restrictions. It includes 10 combined days of access to the Vail, Beaver Creek, and Whistler Blackcomb resorts, excluding all holidays. You also get limited access to Japanese partner resorts, but none in Europe or North America. The plan still includes Epic Coverage and discounted tickets, though.

Epic Day Pass

The Epic Day Pass offers a variety of options based on the number of ski days purchased. Prices and plans vary, but on average it will cost you between $44 and $86 per day. You can select plans including all Vail resorts, or there are options including just 32 or 22. A four-day plan including all of the resorts costs $383 for an adult, while a four-day plan including just 22 resorts would cost only $179.

Pricing Options

The full Epic Pass offers two plans for adults and kids. Currently, adults (ages 13 and beyond) can purchase their Epic Pass for $929 for the entire season. Epic Passes for children (ages five to 12) cost $473. Payment plans through Epic FlexPay begin at $78 and $40 per month, respectively.

The Epic Local Pass offers three plans, including an additional one for teens (ages 13–18). Local Pass adult plans cost $689, while plans for teens run $558 and those for children $329. Payment plans are also available with these options.

Regional Pass Options and Prices

There are many subsets of Epic Pass that offer more localized, and generally cheaper, options for different parts of the country.

The Tahoe Local Pass ($587 annually for adults) gives unrestricted access to several Tahoe-area resorts seven days a week. It also offers restricted access, excluding peak dates, to a variety of resorts in Colorado and Utah.

The Northeast Value Pass ($567 for adults) includes unrestricted access to 17 resorts in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Ohio. It also includes restricted access to a handful of Vermont resorts, including 10 days at Stowe.

There is also the Keystone Plus Pass ($369) with access to three resorts in Colorado; the Summit Value Pass ($557) featuring unrestricted access to two Colorado locations; and a Park City Youth Pass ($369), offering unrestricted access to only Park City for those under 18. There are also regional plans for Paoli Peaks, IN ($302); Mt. Brighton, MI ($512); Afton Alps, MN ($453); Hidden Valley, MO ($359); Stevens Pass, WA ($591) and Wilmot, WI ($406).

Military Discounts

The Epic Military Pass Active ($163) gives unrestricted access, including peak dates, to all Vail resorts including a few international locations. It does not include partner access. The Epic Military Pass Active Dependent, as well as the Epic Military Pass Retired and the Epic Military Pass Retired Dependent, all offer the same benefits for the same price ($163) to dependents of active-duty and retired military personnel.

Likewise, the same benefits are included within the Epic Military Pass Veteran and the Epic Military Pass Veteran Dependent plans (both $530).

There truly is an Epic Pass option for everyone, whether you plan to ski every day this winter or just once. Even if you’re more curious than devoted, having an Epic Pass offers peace of mind that you’ll be guaranteed access to your resort of choice and won’t be struggling to figure it out on your vacation. Now is the best time to lock in your Epic Pass plans for the winter, before prices increase after Labor Day.