So it seemed fine just to be the guy who identifies big problems and proposes workable solutions, a slightly prickly but detail oriented policy obsessive who isn’t in it for the personal affection. It’s an election, not a date. This seemed to be the Conservative attitude, and for a while, it looked to be a winner. Odds are you’re never having that beer with the prime minister anyway, so who cares whether you’d have fun or not. On the other hand, if you elect him, you’ll definitely pay his taxes. This was to be an election about economic priorities and common sense.