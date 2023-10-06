Always coming to the rescue on busier days, it’s no wonder our Sausage Traybake is one of the most popular recipes on our website. It’s easy to throw together, and bursting with flavour you’ll want to return to time and time again.

It’s tough to say no to reduced-fat pork sausages cooked until juicy, on a bed of filling potatoes and roasted root vegetables. We’ve also drawn on a dreamy combination of sweet apples and pork, and smothered our veg in a lip-smacking honey and mustard glaze.

A crowd-pleaser that’s ready in under an hour, for less than 400 calories, with an affordable list of ingredients, it was a no-brainer to include Sausage Traybake in Pinch of Nom: Budget (if you’ve got your copy within reach, turn to pages 92-93).

While we could eat it every night, it’s good to have a bit of variety. All of these dishes are just as simple, satisfying and slimming-friendly as Sausage Traybake for your midweek menu!

This post contains affiliate links. Find out what this means.

What to make next if you love sausages

Just like our Sausage Traybake, this Spicy Sausage Pasta recipe rewards minimal effort with heaps of flavour! A super quick and easy dish, it’ll go from prep to plate in just under 25 minutes, for less than 400 calories per portion.

You can use any kind of sausages you’d like for this one, as long as they’re low in fat and chopped into chunks. You may want to adjust the calorie count slightly, if you’re keeping track.

This batch-cook wonder reheats like a dream, so you can save any leftovers in a freezer-proof container for a rainy day.

If you’re after an even saucier winter-warmer, our Sausages with Creamy Lentils is a hug in a bowl. This is a one-pot recipe, so you don’t need to worry about overwhelming piles of washing-up afterwards.

Use a large, heavy-bottomed pan with a tight-fitting lid, like this one from Amazon, so you can leave your casserole to bubble away.

To get the best from the reduced-fat pork sausages, add a handful of crisp apple slices to the pot. Let them simmer with the rest of the ingredients, and they’ll add a gorgeous sweetness to your dish.

While you can oven roast veggies until they’re softened and brimming with natural flavour, we’ve sautéed them to release the same magic in our Italian-style Sausage Stew.

There’s no need to worry about fussy eaters here, this instant family-favourite keeps onions, peppers and courgettes well hidden in the herby, homemade Italian-inspired sauce.

Don’t forget a crusty wholemeal bread roll to help you savour every last drop.

What to make next if you love pork

Pork can be higher in fat than chicken, fish or turkey, but that doesn’t mean you need to skip it on your week-by-week meal plan. The truth is, with leaner pork and a couple of slimming-friendly swaps, it’s easy to create mouth-wateringly delicious pork dishes for fewer calories.

At 266 calories per portion, that’s definitely the case with our Cheesy Bramley Apple Pork.

Another warmer that makes the most of pork combined with syrupy cooked apples, we’ve topped lean pork steaks with a tangy medley of reduced-fat Cheddar, caramelised onions and Bramley apples.

The full recipe is on pages 170-171 of our Family Meal Planner.

If you’ve never tried our Pulled Pork, you’re in for a treat. Cooked until fall-off-the-fork tender and smothered in a sweet and sticky barbecue sauce, it’s a taste of midweek heaven that’ll take potatoes, pasta, sandwiches and salads to the next level.

We usually use an Instant Pot to make ours. Once all the ingredients are combined, it takes just under an hour to cook to perfection.

It’ll also be just as tasty from your slow cooker, or fresh from the oven in a casserole dish.

Something a little bit different for your midweek menu, these Pork Carnitas with Pineapple and Mango Salsa bring a burst of Mexican-style flavours to the table for less than 400 calories per cup.

To bring the calories down, we’ve bundled our lightly-spiced pork into little gem lettuce leaves, and topped it all off with a pineapple and red chilli salsa.

For fiesta-inspired flavours with a crunch, try rustling up our Honey and Lime Pork Nachos – they’re ready in half an hour!

You’ll simmer reduced-fat pork mince in a homemade honey and lime sauce, and top everything off with layers of crispy, low-salt tortilla chips and cheese.

If you’re not in love yet, just wait until you try a mouthful with our garlicky yoghurt dip…

What to make next if you love traybakes

When you’re not in the mood to cook, our Sausage Traybake isn’t the only one-dish wonder you can put together without breaking a sweat – or the bank!

Fast and fuss-free, it makes sense that you’ll find the full recipe for our Pork and Apple Traybake in our super-speedy cookbook, Pinch of Nom: Quick and Easy (it’s on pages 154-155).

A simple combination of onions, herbs, root vegetables and juicy pork pieces, nutritious family meals don’t come much more effortless than this, for only 308 calories per serving.

For anyone who is a fan of making a Full English Breakfast, but not the washing-up afterwards, our Breakfast Traybake is a life-saver.

We’ve piled in all the best bits from a hearty cooked breakfast, including ‘soldiers’ and dippy eggs, by carefully nestling brown bread fingers into our dish to lightly toast.

You might like to check the size of the oven dish you’re using before you start cooking (a 28 x 20cm dish is just right for four portions).

There’s no need to spend ages in the kitchen to make our Chicken and Vegetable Traybake. You want to roast your chicken thighs until they’re piping hot and succulent, and your vegetables are softened. Then cut through the juiciness with moreish, salty green olives and a crumbly layer of feta cheese.

Finish off your Mediterranean-style plate with a fresh, mixed side salad, potatoes or a fluffy scoop of rice or couscous.

If the gooey mozzarella topping on our Margherita Meatball Traybake is calling you, you’ll never regret answering.

Coated in a rich, herby, tomato sauce, these leaner and lighter homemade meatballs are a great way to host a pizza-inspired fakeaway night, for fewer calories.

To switch things up a bit, swap the potatoes for pasta…it’s heavenly!

Have you decided what you’re making next?

It’s tough to beat the convenience of Sausage Traybake, but you can’t go wrong with any of the delicious options we’ve given you above. We can’t wait to see what you cook up next! Don’t forget to share your photos in our Facebook group, where we have almost 1 million lovely community members waiting to support you on your slimming journey.

