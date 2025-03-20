It’s the first international break of the year and a time when many fans bemoan a two-week shutdown of the club game, especially at such a key stage of the season. But despite the absence of Premier League, LaLiga and other major club action, there are plenty of storylines to focus on as the qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup clicks into gear and major European nations face each other in the UEFA Nations League.

It is a big week for Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and the start of Thomas Tuchel’s reign as England manager, while the enlargement of the World Cup finals to 48 teams has opened the door for some unfamiliar countries to take a giant step toward qualification this week.

So with the international fixtures about to start, here are the players and countries to watch out for.

Tuchel gets started with England

Tuchel was hired by England’s Football Association with just one objective as England manager — win the 2026 World Cup — and that task starts with two home games against Albania and Latvia as the Three Lions launch their qualification campaign this week.

Although Gareth Southgate took England to the finals of the past two European Championships, as well as the semifinals of 2018 World Cup in Russia, the home of the biggest club league in the world is still waiting to win a first major men’s international trophy since 1966. That’s why Tuchel has been hired. The former Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach has a stellar CV, winning the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, and he also knows how to handle star players at the highest level.

Can he be the key that finally unlocks the door to success for England, or will the 51-year-old end up as another high-profile failure? The answer will likely come at the World Cup next summer, but a winning start in Group K is crucial if Tuchel is to enjoy a honeymoon period at the start of his reign.

Thomas Tuchel’s tenure as England manager begins in earnest this month. His 18-month contract takes him up to the 2026 World Cup. Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Højlund vs. Ronaldo: Goal-shy striker vs. goal machine

When Denmark and Portugal meet in Copenhagen on Thursday in the first leg of their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal, it will be a clash between the striker who can’t score and the one who can’t stop scoring.

Denmark forward Rasmus Højlund ended a 21-game goalless streak for Manchester United by scoring against Leicester City on Sunday, but despite not finding the net for his country since doing so against San Marino in October 2023, he has still earned a place in Brian Riemer’s squad this week.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, leads the scoring charts in the Saudi Pro League with 18 goals for Al Nassr this season, and he faces Denmark looking to extend his world-record men’s international tally by adding to his 135 goals for Portugal.

But the postmatch chat between Højlund and Ronaldo could be the most interesting element of this encounter. Ronaldo was a young goal-scoring sensation for United during his first spell at Old Trafford, and some words of advice to Højlund could help the 22-year-old finally find some form in a United shirt.

Heavyweight action for Argentina

World champions Argentina are five points clear of the pack and on course for qualification from the South American section, but Lionel Scaloni’s team faces two huge games against traditional rivals Uruguay and Brazil this week.

If Argentina beat second-place Uruguay in Montevideo on March 21 before claiming three points against Brazil in Buenos Aires four days later, the inevitability of qualification could be confirmed, depending on results involving teams further down the table.

Lionel Messi’s recent injury problems with Inter Miami mean that the 37-year-old will miss both games for his country during this international break. But even without the former Barcelona and PSG forward, Argentina will expect to underline their status as the best team in the world by winning both games.

Losses for Brazil, who have struggled in qualifying and are fifth, against both Argentina and Colombia would put them in danger of being sucked into a battle to qualify in one of the six automatic spots.

Pochettino gets a chance to show USMNT’s progress

Mauricio Pochettino is six games into his term as United States coach and the former Tottenham Hotspur, PSG and Chelsea boss has made an impressive start with five wins so far — although his one defeat did come against fellow Concacaf heavyweight Mexico in October.

But with the 2026 World Cup now just 15 months away, Thursday’s Concacaf Nations League semifinal against Panama at SoFi Stadium in California will offer Pochettino and his team the first real test of their progress.

With a place in the Nations League final against either Canada or Mexico at stake, any failure to go beyond the last four will be a setback for the USMNT’s hopes of going deep at the World Cup, which they co-host with Canada and Mexico, next year.

The Poch honeymoon period is still ongoing, but it gets real from this stage and anything but a win against Panama followed by victory in the final on Sunday will be a disappointment.

Sudan face decisive clash in their World Cup campaign

Nine African nations will qualify directly for the World Cup next year and the increased allocation from the previous five automatic slots offers a chance for some nations to play in the finals for the first time. Group B leaders Sudan can consolidate their grip on top spot and edge closer to a shock qualification if they beat second-place Senegal at home on Saturday.

Sudan are two points clear of Senegal at the top of the group and face another home game against South Sudan next Tuesday. Kwesi Appiah’s team of relative unknowns outside of Africa — none of the squad plays in Europe and most play in Sudan, Libya and Tanzania — could be on the brink of qualification if results go their way.

Also keep an eye on Madagascar and Rwanda, who both lead their groups going into next week’s fixtures. Madagascar, 116th in the FIFA World Ranking, went top of Group I on Wednesday, ahead of Comoros and Ghana. They host Ghana on Monday when a victory would give them a huge boost to be shock World Cup qualifiers. Rwanda, meanwhile, are top Group C which also contains Nigeria, struggling down in fifth place without a win from four matches so far.

Iraq close in on ending 40-year World Cup wait

Iraq has played in just one World Cup finals, in Mexico in 1986. But, 40 years on, the 2007 Asian champions are on course to claim one of the eight automatic qualification spots and could move to within a point of qualifying during the international break.

Managed by Spanish coach Jesús Casas, Iraq face struggling Kuwait at home on Thursday before playing Palestine at a neutral venue five days later. Both Kuwait and Palestine are winless in Group B.

Perennial World Cup qualifiers South Korea top the group, but with two automatic qualification spots available, second-place Iraq can open up a five-point gap with two games to play if they win their fixtures and third-place Jordan lose away to South Korea on March 25.

Iran on course for U.S. in 2026

Iran can all but secure qualification to a fourth successive World Cup with a win against the United Arab Emirates in Tehran on Thursday.

The Iranians are unbeaten in their last 10 games and have won their past six fixtures against the UAE, who are in third position in Asia Group A, six points behind the runaway leaders. If Iran win the game and then avoid defeat against second place Uzbekistan — also at home — next Tuesday, they will confirm qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Uzbekistan, who have never played at a World Cup, can also move closer to qualification. A win at home to Kyrgyz Republic on Thursday, coupled with an Iran win against the UAE, would put Manchester City’s Abdukodir Khusanov within touching distance of a World Cup place.

All to play for in Auckland

The one automatic qualification berth in Oceania will be decided during this international break, with New Zealand hosting a final four mini-tournament which also features New Caledonia, Tahiti and Fiji.

New Caledonia will face Tahiti in the first semifinal in Wellington on Friday, with New Zealand meeting Fiji at the same venue four hours later.

New Zealand, led by Nottingham Forest forward Chris Wood, will be strong favorites to emerge with the qualification spot by winning the final in Auckland on Monday for a first appearance at the World Cup since 2010 in South Africa.

But there will still be hope for the runners-up in Auckland due to a second chance in the inter-confederation playoffs. In March 2026, two Concacaf countries and one each from Asia, Africa, Oceania and South America will battle it out for two final spots at the 2026 World Cup.