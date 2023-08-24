The man who shot and killed three people and wounded six others Wednesday night at the Cook’s Corner biker bar in Trabuco Canyon has been identified as John Snowling, a retired officer from the Ventura Police Department, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

Snowling, 59, worked for the department from 1986 to 2014 and retired as a sergeant, according to a department spokesperson. He ran the Ventura Police Officers Assn. for years and came under criticism for disparaging polls he commissioned against then-Ventura City Councilman Neal Andrews, who often clashed with the union.

He served as a patrol partner early in his career with Pat Miller, who later became the Ventura police chief.

In the early 2000s, Snowling was on a patrol team that worked safety at Pacific View Mall. “This isn’t L.A., where we have shootings and stabbings,” Snowling said in an interview at the time. “It’s a pretty safe mall.”

Earlier, when he was a rookie officer, Snowling was sued by the family of a 90-year-old woman who was stabbed by a man suffering from an acute mental health crisis, according to court records. Snowling and his partner failed to order a mental health hold shortly before the man stabbed the woman to death, the court records said. The case was later dismissed.

Snowling was a “cop’s cop” who was tough but fair and loved patrolling the streets, said a source who knew him and requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation. As head of the union, Snowling did whatever it took to get the best deal and benefits for his members, the source said.

On Wednesday night, Snowling entered the Cook’s Corner bar and immediately opened fire on his estranged wife, Marie Snowling, who was struck once, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said during a Thursday press conference. Authorities don’t believe they spoke to each other before the shooting began.

Snowling was killed Wednesday night, in a shootout with sheriff’s deputies in the Cook’s Corner parking lot, Barnes said.

“Multiple deputies were involved in the shooting,” Barnes said. “And we do know and do believe that it was a gunfire from those deputies that ultimately took the life of the individual.”

News that Snowling was the gunman in the Orange County shooting came as a shock to his former colleagues at the Ventura Police Department, Cmdr. Sarah Heard said.

In a brief interview at the Ventura police station, Heard said Snowling’s tenure as a police officer was largely unremarkable, including stints in the traffic division and as a homeless liaison officer, until his retirement at the rank of sergeant in 2014.

Police surrounded his home in Camarillo on Thursday morning to serve a search warrant.

A law enforcement source not authorized to discuss the investigation, but with detailed knowledge of the shooting, said Snowling had three guns — two handguns and a shotgun. The shotgun was used in the gun battle with deputies, according to the source.

Although Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer identified John Snowling as the shooter, authorities have not identified, besides Marie Snowling, the victims.

Snowling’s wife, Marie Snowling, filed for divorce in December 2022, according to court records.

Marie Snowling was seeking “spousal or domestic partner support” and a divvying-up of their assets, which weren’t specified in her divorce petition.

In a statement, her lawyer, Kenneth Henjum, said that the family is in shock from what happened and has requested privacy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals and the families of this tragedy,” Henjum said. “We are awaiting further information from the medical professionals regarding Marie’s current condition.”

John Snowling’s family attorney, Tristan Tegroen, is used to rancorous divorces, but said that was not the Snowlings’ situation.

While embittered spouses trade allegations of abuse as they seek to maximize alimony and wrest control of property, Tegroen told The Times, “there was nothing like that — nothing at all.”

The Snowlings both took a measured, even-handed approach to their divorce, he said.

Noting they’d been married for more than three decades, he said, “that’s a long time to be together, and clearly when you have a marriage that long, there’s significant community property issues.”

Tegroen said he did not get the sense that any one issue had prompted the split, only that the two felt their marriage had run its course.

Considering their divorce was so “low-key,” he said, “there was nothing on the radar to suggest he might do this.”

Brian McGrath, a captain with the Ventura County Fire Department, said the Snowlings’ son works for the department as a firefighter. “We are doing everything we can for him in his time of need,” McGrath said.

James Goldsmith, 68, who lived two doors from the Snowlings for more than two decades in Camarillo, said Marie Snowling moved out to live with her ailing mother in Orange County.

John Snowling, right, and a fellow Ventura police officer patrol the Pacific View Mall in an undated photo. (Carlos Chavez / Los Angeles Times)

Goldsmith said he knew the Snowlings were going through “marital issues” but never heard any shouting or saw the police come by in response to any domestic disputes. Marie Snowling, he said, wanted to go out more and complained that all her husband wanted to do was stay at home.

“John was always kind of a standoffish kind of person,” Goldsmith said. “He wasn’t the most personable guy, not that I can say that there was anything really negative. He wasn’t the type of neighbor that you’d get the warm fuzzies from.”

Marie Snowling was an “absolute sweetheart” and a “really nice person,” Goldsmith said.

She was the more social one in the couple and Goldsmith would often see her walking her dog outside. When Goldsmith’s son was younger, he would play with the Snowlings’ son, Patrick.

John Snowling moved his parents in to the house next door to theirs about 20 years ago. His mother died and he helped look after his father, George, before he died about a year and a half ago, Goldsmith said.

John Snowling had recently purchased a house in Ohio and was staying there most of the time; Goldsmith most recently saw him come back a few months ago to do some maintenance work on the house.

Goldsmith said that John Snowling seemed “controlling” and thinks that he “lost control” once he saw that his wife was moving on with her life. Goldsmith said he didn’t know if Marie Snowling had a new partner or was seeing someone new, but he is friends with her on Facebook and said she would often post about her life after filing for divorce.

“I think it reached a point where it felt like life was passing her by because he didn’t want to do anything,” he said. “He would barely maintain the house. I think she wanted to have friends and live life and that’s why I think she made the move that she did. It’s sad that he couldn’t allow that and let her live her own life.”