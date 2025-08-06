A suspect opened fire at an Army base in Georgia on Wednesday, injuring at least five soldiers in an incident military officials described as an “active” shooting.

A suspect was taken into custody. The condition of the soldiers was not immediately clear.

Here’s what we know:

The shooting

Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield was put on lockdown at 11:04 a.m. after an “active shooting incident” at the base’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area.

The lockdown was lifted a little over an hour later, the base said in a statement.

Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

The victims

The five soldiers who were shot were not identified, and their conditions were not immediately clear.

In a statement, the base said the soldiers were treated on site before being moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further care.

The suspect

The suspected shooter was taken into custody at 11:35 a.m., the base said.

Three senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter identified the suspect as Quornelius Radford.

The military has not released additional details.