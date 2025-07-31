James Andrew McGann, 28, of Springdale, Arkansas, has been identified and arrested as the prime suspect in the double homicide that took place on Saturday, July 26, at Devil’s Den State Park. The Arkansas State Police announced his arrest on Wednesday, ending a multi-day manhunt.

As per the police report, McGann was taken into custody at 4:57 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at a business in Springdale. He was charged with two counts of Capital Murder.

McGann is accused of fatally attacking Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, while they were hiking with their two young daughters in the park. The children aged 7 and 9 were unharmed in the incident.

Police initially released a composite sketch and photo of a person of interest in the attack, noting the suspect likely sustained an injury during the incident.

McGann now faces two counts of capital murder. The motive behind the brutal killings remains under investigation. Both the Arkansas State Police and the FBI are actively involved in uncovering more details.

In a press conference, Colonel Mike Hagar, Director of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, praised the efforts of law enforcement agencies, saying, “Because of their hard work and investigative skill, we were able to take a monster off the streets and bring relief to those two precious girls and the rest of our citizens.”

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders released the following in the police report, ‘We do not tolerate violent crime in Arkansas. If you target innocent people, law enforcement will hunt you down and bring you to justice.’

Devil’s Den is a 2,500-acre state park located near West Fork, approximately 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, the state capital.