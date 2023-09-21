Key speakers, meetings and talks scheduled for the third day of the 78th UN General Assembly.

World leaders convene at UN headquarters in New York City for day three of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday.

This high-level debate will run through September 26. Here is what to expect on the third day of UNGA:

Who will be speaking?

Key speakers include:

Head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad al-Alimi

South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit

Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas

China’s Vice President Han Zheng

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal

UN Security Council meetings

The meeting on Ukraine that began on Wednesday is scheduled to continue on Thursday.

Additionally, the situation in the Azerbaijani region of Nagorno-Karabakh, where a ceasefire was announced on Wednesday and peace talks started on Thursday, will be discussed in another meeting.

Biden and Zelenskyy to meet

US President Joe Biden is expected to meet his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the White House.

Zelenskyy is also expected to meet Democratic and Republican lawmakers while he is in Washington.

What happened on day two?

At the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, Zelenskyy and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov did not have a direct confrontation because the Ukrainian president left before Lavrov’s arrival.

Biden had a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose office said it was about brokering a peace deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

China and the US were not included in the Climate Ambition Summit despite being the world’s biggest emitters.

Where can you follow UNGA?

All the speeches can be followed live on the UN’s WebTV live streaming platform.