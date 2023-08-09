VMware backup is a crucial element of any data center strategy. Businesses rely on VMware to run their business-critical applications, and the entire operation of a company can stop working if the VM fails or is compromised. That’s why businesses need a reliable backup solution that can protect them from loss of data, service disruption or financial loss. To achieve this, organizations must ensure that backups are free of errors, don’t take too long and can be efficiently restored when a disaster occurs.

VMware is a virtualization technology that allows you to create and run multiple VMs on a single piece of hardware. While this has a lot of practical applications, it also poses some challenges when it comes to backing up VMs. One of these challenges is the fact that VMs use large hard disk image files, which can be difficult to back up and restore. Another challenge is the fact that VMs are constantly consuming resources and can cause performance degradation.

To address these challenges, you need a VMware backup solution that can perform image-level backups of your VMs to provide a faster, more complete backup process and recovery. In addition, you need a solution that can handle large amounts of data to reduce backup times and storage requirements. Finally, you need a solution that can prevent data loss and downtime by performing fast and consistent VM restores.

The good news is that there are many VMware backup tools out there to help you solve these challenges and overcome the drawbacks of using VMware in your organization. One of the best VMware backup solutions is Unitrends, a platform that offers robust protection for both on-premises and cloud-based VMware environments. The solution uses patented adaptive deduplication and advanced resilient methods to speed up and optimize the backup and restore process so that it doesn’t impact application performance and availability.

Another key feature of this VMware backup solution is its ability to pause VMs before the system starts a backup. This is done to ensure that all outstanding transactions and writes are backed up. The solution also leverages VMware Tools’ driver to work with Microsoft’s Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS) to perform application-consistent backups.

With this VMware backup tool, you can also restore a VM at any point in time without worrying about missing or corrupted files. This is made possible by the Cohesity’s unique MegaFile capability, which enables the recovery of any file within a snapshot. The solution also maintains all snapshots fully hydrated to ensure that they can be easily restored even after they’ve been inactive for an extended period of time.

When looking for a VMware backup solution, make sure that you consider the features and capabilities of each product. Look for a product that has strong management and monitoring capabilities to improve or fix VMware hypervisor issues such as Virtualization Sprawl, which can cause backups to run slow or consume too much bandwidth. In addition, you want a VMware backup system that can detect orphaned VMs and clean them up to streamline and speed up the backup and restore process.