The next big Afterpay Day sale is almost here. Kicking off on Thursday, August 17 and running until Sunday, August 20, the mega online shopping event will last for three whole days, so you can shop a range of massive sales from your favourite brands and retailers, both online and in-store.

Typically, Afterpay Day offers Aussies up to 70% off from top retailers like THE ICONIC, Dyson, Glue, Adore Beauty and more, and gives shoppers the ability to pay their payments in four fortnightly instalments without incurring interest.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Afterpay Day and how you can make the most out of the best Afterpay Day sales.

What is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is one of the biggest online shopping events in the country, so it generates a lot of excitement when it rolls around – typically twice a year. The most recent one happened back in March 2023 and was absolutely stacked with sweet, sweet sales. It was offering Aussies up to 70% off from top retailers both online and in-store across the country, so here’s hoping it does the same again later this month.

When is Afterpay Day 2023?

Afterpay Day 2023 is currently slated to kick off Thursday, August 17 and will run until Sunday, August 20. That’s three full days to bag as many discounts as possible across some of your favourite retailers.

The best Afterpay Day sales

While Afterpay hasn’t released which major retailers and brands will be participating in the upcoming sale, if the last few years are anything to go by, we’re in for a real treat. The minute the early sales start to drop, we’ll be updating this page, so stay tuned.

The best early Afterpay Day sales

The Best Afterpay Day Beauty Sales

The Best Afterpay Day Fashion Sales

THE ICONIC — Up to 40% off on select products

— Up to 40% off on select products PUMA — 40% off the lowest marked price using the code ‘AFTERPAY40’

— 40% off the lowest marked price using the code ‘AFTERPAY40’ Nine West — 20% off select items

— 20% off select items Sheike — Up to 30% off full-priced items

— Up to 30% off full-priced items General Pants — 30% off everything

— 30% off everything Glue Store — Up to 50% off select items

— Up to 50% off select items City Beach — Buy one, get one 50% off

The Best Afterpay Day Homewares Sales

Dyson — Save up to $500 off or receive a complimentary gift with select purchases

— Save up to $500 off or receive a complimentary gift with select purchases Hommey — 20% off all throw blankets and slides

— 20% off all throw blankets and slides Ecosa — Up to 35% off sitewide

— Up to 35% off sitewide House — Everything up to 75% off + an extra 20% off sitewide

— Everything up to 75% off + an extra 20% off sitewide Petbarn — Up to 30% Off Selected Pet Products (Online Only)

The Best Afterpay Day Wellness Sales

RedBalloon — Save up to 15% off selected experiences

— Save up to 15% off selected experiences Adrenaline — Save up to 20% off selected adventures

The Best Afterpay Day Tech Sales

Mwave — Up to 40% off with code AFTERPAY2340

— Up to 40% off with code AFTERPAY2340 Bing Lee — 10% off all TVs, 10% off Dyson 360 Vis Nav Robot and 10% off Philps Air fryers

How does Afterpay work?

Afterpay is essentially like a virtual lay-by, except you don’t have to wait until you’ve paid in full before you take your purchase home. Translation? You don’t need to pay the total amount upfront if you don’t want to or can’t afford to at the moment. Huge win!

You simply pay one instalment on the actual day of purchase and then pay the same amount fortnightly over six weeks (four instalments total). You don’t pay any interest or fees as long as you pay on time. If you’re late on a payment, you’ll incur a $10 fee. However, that fee is capped and doesn’t compound. Afterpay also pauses your account until the balance is paid and you’re back on track.

Who has the service?

At this point, around 63,000 small and large businesses offer Afterpay as a payment option, so it’s safe to say that most of your favourite major retailers are on board. However, if you’re not sure, you can always check out either the retailer’s payment options via its website or the list of businesses on the store directory.

If you’re looking for a complete round-up of deals on the day, bookmark this page as we’ll be bringing you a comprehensive list of the best Afterpay day sales.

This post has been updated since its original publication.