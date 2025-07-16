When the AQHI is low (1-3) or moderate (4-6), outdoor activities can continue as normal, and should only be modified if the person feels symptoms like coughing, for example. When the levels get a bit higher, between 7 and 10, it is advised to reconsider strenuous outdoor activities if you’re already experiencing symptoms. Whenever the levels get higher than 10, it is recommended that people reduce or reconsider strenuous outdoor activities, especially if they have symptoms. People at higher risk and children should reconsider outdoor activities when the level is seven and above and avoid the outdoors when the level is above 10, according to Air Quality Ontario.