On Tuesday, the Colorado Supreme Court held that Donald Trump isn’t allowed to appear on state ballots in the 2024 election cycle because the former president engaged in "insurrection," disqualifying him for office under the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution. Intended to finally write the former president’s political obituary, the decision is just the latest example of liberals helping dig the grave of our democracy.





