Newly awake, the 19-year-old could see his surroundings but couldn’t move or speak, and he didn’t know why.

He thought, “‘My God, what do I do?’” Jalal, now 39, said of that moment in 2005. “I tried to call my mom (and) dad, but no words would emerge from my throat. … I had this ominous presence of a monster, and it lifted my legs up and down.

“It strangled me, trying to kill me. And I was 100% sure that I was going to die,” Jalal added. “It literally feels like all the evil of the universe is condensed into a bubble, and it’s in your bedroom.”

This type of hallucination is a hallmark for many people with sleep paralysis.

It occurs during transitions into or out of rapid eye movement, or REM, sleep, similar to a traffic jam at a busy intersection — your brain, awake and alert, and body, still asleep and immobilized, collide momentarily, said Dr. Matthew P. Walker, director of the Center for Human Sleep Science at the University of California, Berkeley, via email.

Following deep sleep, REM sleep is the next critical phase of sleep cycles, characterized by more dreaming that’s also extra vivid and lifelike, and by faster heart rate and breathing. It’s essential for memory, concentration, mood regulation and immune function.

Jalal’s experiences propelled him to study this phenomenon around the world. He aimed to discover the cause of sleep paralysis, he said, and why some people with the diagnosis “have these powerful encounters where it feels like evil of epic proportions.”

He has since earned a doctorate in psychiatry and is now a researcher in Harvard University’s psychology department and a leading expert on sleep paralysis. He also treats patients struggling with it.

An estimated 30% of people worldwide experience at least one episode of sleep paralysis in their lifetime, according to the Cleveland Clinic. How many of those people have recurring and impairing sleep paralysis isn’t clear, but the percentage is likely low, Jalal said.

Here’s what else you should know about sleep paralysis and how it can be managed.

The science and symptoms of sleep paralysis

In REM sleep, our bodies are paralyzed so we don’t act out our dreams and risk hurting ourselves or others, Jalal said. Sleep paralysis episodes are usually only a few minutes long but can last up to 20 minutes, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

During sleep paralysis, however, “we regain consciousness before the muscles regain their freedom from REM-induced paralysis,” said Walker, who is also a professor of neuroscience and psychology at the University of California, Berkeley.

About 40% of people with sleep paralysis have visual, auditory or tactile hallucinations, such as pressure on one’s chest or feeling out of body, Jalal said. For about 90% of those individuals, the illusions are terrifying. They can include ghosts or cat- or alien-like creatures, and their actions can be as innocuous as simply approaching them or as nefarious as molesting or trying to kill them.

In Jalal’s academic travels, he discovered the contents and interpretations of hallucinations, views on what causes sleep paralysis, and episode frequency and duration can all also have a cultural basis. People living in Egypt and Italy, for example, would often see witches and evil genies, hold them responsible and think they could die from sleep paralysis, Jalal said. People in Denmark, Poland and parts of the United States, on the other hand, have less supernatural or exotic explanations and less fear.

“Why do we see these monsters? Is it the dreaming imagery … that’s spilling over into conscious awareness?” Jalal said. “My answer to that is, according to my research, no, not exactly. But it’s part of it.”

When you’re aware yet paralyzed and confused, your natural reaction is to escape that situation. Your brain is bombarding your body with signals to move, but your body can’t return any feedback.

Jalal’s theory, in short, is that your brain says, “to hell with it” and concocts a story it thinks your body must be facing to be experiencing such bizarre symptoms.