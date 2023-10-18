But the Cloverfield franchise will face an uphill battle this time around. While 10 Cloverfield Lane, was lauded for taking the franchise in a brave new direction akin to a Twilight Zone-esque anthology series, the Netflix threequel follow-up, the space-set Cloverfield Paradox, was criticized for trying to do a bit too much. That latter film not only introduced a parallel universe and other cosmic threats but also tried to tie back into the original film as a kind of pseudo-sequel. To put it plainly, Paradox was a convoluted mess that left the series mythology in a bit of a disarray. Why did the anthology format introduced in 10 Cloverfield Lane need an in-universe explanation in the first place?

It’ll be interesting to see how Cloverfield 4 addresses (or circumvents) the events of Paradox. That said, this isn’t the first time the team behind the Cloverfield franchise, which includes J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production company, has tinkered with the idea of a dedicated sequel to the original for as long as the series has existed.

“Doing a direct sequel was something that we initially … I did something in the movie when Hud is on the bridge before the tail comes and smashes the Brooklyn Bridge in half. There’s a moment where you actually see someone filming him and you realize, ‘Oh, there’s another perspective on this evening,” Reeves told THR earlier this year while discussing the film’s 15th anniversary. “So that was one of my thoughts for what could be the beginning of another story. The different perspective would be a different story. It’d be another story of people surviving this night, and so we talked about all those things. There was an idea that I had for something that was … We all had ideas, and we just didn’t line up again.”

Whether the idea of a second group of survivors has stuck around 15 years later remains to be seen, but Reeves himself shared his own thoughts about what he’d want a fourth Cloverfield film to be about if he were making it in a post-Covid world.

“There’s no question it would be a viral movie, right? It would be about a virus,” Reeves told Syfy.

“There have been some really scary [viral thrillers]. Contagion is certainly really scary … There would be a scary [Cloverfield] movie to do for sure about the spread of the virus.”

Ultimately, whatever Anvari and Barton are cooking up for Cloverfield 4 is anybody’s guess. Reeves, who remains involved with the franchise as a producer, has also confirmed to THR that we won’t hear much more about the movie until it’s out.