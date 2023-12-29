When it comes to house prices, the direction of travel has been hard to predict in 2023.

At the start of the year, higher mortgage rates and double-digit inflation had many speculating that the housing market was heading for a major crash.

But as we head into 2024 house prices are down only 1 per cent on this time last year, according to Halifax’s latest index.

With the New Year fast approaching, we decided to ask six experts for their house price predictions for 2024, even if it would require an element of guesswork

It proves that forecasting future house prices is a difficult business.

‘There are only two types of expert when it comes to predicting house prices,’ says Henry Pryor, a professional buying agent. ‘Those who don’t know, and those who don’t know they don’t know.’

But although many property experts prefer to sit on the fence for fear of being proven wrong, there are others who remain convinced house prices are set to rise or fall – often by a very specific amount.

Earlier this year, one brave indivdual predicted house prices would increase by at least 20 per cent before they eventually crash in 2026.

Meanwhile, another person predicted that average prices would fall 35 per cent by late 2025.

We also asked them whether next year would be a good time to purchase a property, and for their advice to those looking to buy, sell or move.

We spoke to Stuart Cheetham, chief executive of the lender MPowered Mortgages, Paula Higgins, chief executive and founder of the HomeOwners Alliance, Jeremy Leaf, north London estate agent and a former Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors residential chairman, Jonathan Hopper, chief executive of buying agents Garrington Property Finders, Anna Sharp, a buying agent with Recoco Property Search, and Charlie Lamdin, founder of the property advice website BestAgent.

Stuart Cheetham, boss of lender MPowered Mortgages

Prediction for 2024: -5%

Stuart Cheetham says: Keep calm and carry on! We think it’s likely house prices will continue to fall in 2024, albeit more slowly, with another 5 per cent drop as demand for housing slows as a result of high mortgage rates and stretched affordability.

If you are looking to buy in 2024, make sure you do your research, negotiate and offer below the asking price.

We all know a ‘dog is not just for Christmas,’ and nor is a house. Buyers and homeowners should treat a house as a long-term investment when they are working out their financial planning for 2024.

Stuart Cheetham, chief executive of the mortgage lender MPowered Mortgages

Work with a mortgage broker to get the best deal, as often they will get exclusive deals that you can’t find on the comparison sites. Plus, they know which lenders suit your circumstances so it’s not a ‘computer says no’ scenario.

Remember lenders have got much stricter with their affordability criteria and some are more generous than others – this changes all the time.

If you are approaching the end of your existing mortgage deal, be savvy by thinking ahead. You can lock in a new rate with your current lender lenders six months before your existing deal ends.

And if mortgage rates drop further, you will still be able to switch to a lower rate before your current deal expires with no penalty. It’s a win-win.

Paula Higgins, HomeOwners Alliance

Prediction for 2024: +2%

Considering the difficult factors homeowners face, from increased mortgage costs to the cost of living crisis, it seems sensible to assume house prices will continue to drop slightly in the first quarter of 2024.

But we think this is more likely to be a correction than a crash and expect prices will then start to rise again.

Paula Higgins, chief executive and founder of the advice website HomeOwners Alliance

Although affordability remains a stubborn issue, with the widening gap between house prices and wages, our monthly House Price Watch reports that the first-time-buyer market has been resilient against the backdrop of escalating rents.

In an election year, demand will likely stay low as buyers and sellers take a ‘wait and see’ approach.

This could all change if the Government is bold in the Spring Budget and abolishes stamp duty for everyone buying a home.

This will be popular among voters and a huge incentive for those who can’t afford to move.

Our advice will continue to be to keep things calm, and if you need or want to move, move.

Buying a home is so much more than a whim purchase – it’s a long-term investment.

And when it comes to mortgages, we would encourage homeowners to frequently check they’re on the best mortgage rate. If they are on a fixed-term coming to an end, make plans early with the help of a mortgage broker.

Jonathan Hopper, Garrington Property Finders

Prediction for 2024: +1 or +2%

Jonathan Hopper says: While there’s unlikely to be an obvious corner-turning moment, average prices for the UK as a whole should slowly pick up, by 1 per cent or 2 per cent during the course of 2024.

But the recovery will be far from universal, and it could easily be derailed if interest rates fail to ease off from their current highs or if there is an unexpected and disruptive event like a snap general election in spring.

Looking at the likely winners and losers, it’s likely to be an especially bright year for properties that are in the catchment area of a good school.

Jonathan Hopper, chief executive of the buying agency Garrington Property Finders

The limited supply of ‘second-stepper’ homes popular among buyers with young children should push up prices strongly. Good examples near schools with a strong Ofsted rating could see prices rise by up to 5 per cent.

Meanwhile, the prospect of a Labour government after next year’s election, and with it the imposition of VAT on school fees, may prompt a spike in demand for homes near the 163 grammar schools dotted around England.

Wealthier parents who can’t or don’t want to shell out an additional 20 per cent on private school fees could start competing for homes within grammar school catchment areas, pushing up prices by at least 5 per cent over the year.

At the opposite end of the spectrum it’s likely to be another tough year for the homes that struggled most in 2023. New builds – which once upon a time would sell for a premium of up to 15 per cent over a comparable resale home – may see average prices slide further in 2024 as buyers remain highly price sensitive.

Likewise for project properties or ‘fixer-uppers’. Given the high cost of borrowing additional money to refurbish or extend a tired home, demand for homes that need a lot of work remains cool and this should translate into further price falls of up to 5 per cent in 2024.

Finally HMOs – homes split into self-contained units for letting to multiple tenants – could see prices retreat by 5 per cent in 2024. There are too many of them on the market, coupled with an acute shortage both of buy-to-let buyers and those willing to pay to convert them back into a single home.

Anna Sharp, buying agent at Recoco Property Search

Prediction for 2024: -2%

Anna Sharp says: Next year’s property market is unlikely to see any dramatic change in property prices, as we expect the level of buyer and seller activity to be a mirror image of 2023.

Anna Sharp, a buying agent with Recoco Property Search

In some parts of the UK, however, the market is experiencing built-up buyer demand which, in turn, contributes to properties in these areas holding their value.

The quieter side of the market are the second home or investment buyers. This is mainly due to the high interest rates.

However if interest rates continue to fall to a more reasonable level we may see more demand towards the end of 2024.

Considering all factors and from looking at differing statistics across the board we feel that some areas of the country could see prices falling, but only marginally by 2 per cent.

It is far more likely that we will see an uplift in property transactions in 2025, after the general election has taken place and people feel generally more settled and comfortable to make major financial decisions. This could then lead to a slight rebalancing of property prices again – but it will vary on a regional level.

Charlie Lamdin, founder of property site BestAgent

Prediction for 2024: -5%

Charlie Lamdin says: My expectation for the 2024 housing market is this: It’s going to get worse before it gets better.

We enter 2024 with the economy flatlining. Glimmers of hope that ‘the worst is over’ trickle out with questionable sincerity from the home-moving industry as it attempts to activate more buyers.

Election uncertainty looms. Mortgage lenders are fighting each other over the measly scraps of new business available.

New-home builders are offering everything including the kitchen sink to anyone brave enough to pay their asking prices, while construction activity grinds to a halt as demand dries up.

Charlie Lamdin, founder of the property website BestAgent

We are in the grip of a housing market activity downturn that may, eventually, turn out to be one of the worst in living memory because there is no sign anywhere on the horizon of the economic prosperity essential to any pick-up in housing activity.

Real wages, in the real world, have not risen fast enough to offset the true cost of living increase in the UK.

Those who ‘must move’ will continue their struggle through the dysfunctionally slow and painful moving process.

A diminished number of brave first-time buyers, many ignoring the risks of negative equity, persist in their dream of home ownership above all.

For what it’s worth, my expectation for 2024 is that house prices fall around -5 per cent further. But this is a wild guess at an arbitrary index figure, more influenced by unusual transaction volume changes than actual prices. It’s not what I expect to happen to actual house prices.

Actual house prices, or home values, will continue with accelerated falls as more sellers are forced to put their homes on the market once high mortgage rates have wiped out savings left over from Covid stimulus.

With an election looming and employment security looking shaky, buyers will be more cautious than ever.

Jeremy Leaf, London estate agent

Prediction for 2024: Between 0% and -5%

Jeremy Leaf says: Despite successive interest rate rises, the housing market performed more strongly than expected this year, encouraged by forward-looking indicators such as mortgage approvals.

Prices, transactions, and employment numbers held up well, especially when taking into account the number of cash buyers there are who aren’t reflected in many of these indices.

Jeremy Leaf, north London estate agent and a former RICS residential chairman

With this as a backdrop as we head into 2024, we don’t expect much of a change in property prices in the coming year – maybe a softening of up to 5 per cent by the end of the year for some properties in some areas.

But more likely prices will remain fairly flat, with regional differences created by local or neighbourhood issues, school and transport links, and may even go up a little in some areas.

Longer-term purchases, such as houses where a longer-term view is taken, will probably hold their value better than shorter-term purchases, such as flats, where finances are under more pressure. This is where we will probably see more weakness in prices.

We certainly don’t expect any fireworks in the new year, just a slow improvement in activity, combined with increased buyer and seller realism.

These predictions are unlikely to change unless certain things happen, such as a sharper drop in mortgage payments which could stimulate activity.

Likewise, if there is a generous spring Budget, where stamp duty is reduced, for example, making it easier for first-time buyers in particular to get on to the ladder but also inflating prices.

The political uncertainty of an election next year may provide a counterbalance to any stimulus. But overall, significant changes to property prices are likely to be kept in check by the continuing cost of living and remortgaging pain.