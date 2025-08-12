But the odds of significant breakthroughs – at least in the short term – are unlikely, as negotiations between the superpowers will continue to be difficult and serve as a long-term test of trade resilience, they added.
“It is in neither party’s interest to see tariffs re-escalate,” said Lynn Song, Greater China chief economist at Dutch bank ING. “But at the same time, it is also difficult to envision a grand bargain to resolve issues once and for all.
“It’s likely that we will continue to see these extensions and adjustments, moving forward.”
Trump said last week that he and President Xi Jinping could meet “before the end of the year” if both sides can come to a trade deal.