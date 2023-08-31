By Neil M. Bressler, MD, as told to Keri Wiginton Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss for people over 65. We have excellent treatments for the wet form of AMD. But until recently, we haven’t had any therapeutics to target the root cause of geographic atrophy, an advanced form of dry AMD. The pegcetacoplan (Syfovre) injection is the first-ever FDA-approved drug to slow the progression of GA. It’s a shot you get in your eye every month or every other month. We expect to see the approval of a second, similar drug called avacincaptad pegol (Zimura) soon. These breakthrough medications offer hope to people with late-stage dry AMD, but they’re just the beginning of advances in treatment for geographic atrophy.

What Is the New Treatment for Geographic Atrophy? To understand why we need more interventions for GA, it’s important to first recognize the limits of this new drug. Pegcetacoplan can slow the growth of GA lesions, and that’s a great first step. But it falls short in other areas. One weakness is that the shot can’t stop atrophy or reverse vision loss. That means your eyesight won’t get better with this treatment. Another issue is that while the shot is generally considered safe, it does come with certain risks. In clinical trials, only 3% of people who didn’t get the medication got wet AMD. But the rates were slightly higher (12% and 7%) for those who got the shot monthly or every other month.