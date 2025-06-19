Ontario, Canada.

A number of people are asking: what can be done now that the Ontario government’s extreme and anti-democratic Bill 5 has been passed?

We believe that it is important to maintain the pressure on MPPs and the government overall to repeal Bill 5.

We can all contribute to that effort by focusing our attention on places where the law is being used – pushing back against the environmental, civic and democratic threats in areas being designated “Special Economic Zones” by the Ford government.

For example, Bill 5 cancels the planned Environmental Assessment of a large new landfill adjacent to the Sydenham River just north of Dresden, Ont. Nearby communities have made it clear that they are opposed to this mega-dump and its 700 trucks per day of industrial garbage, and are pushing back against the lack of review quickly and effectively. Environmental Defence will be working with community members to make sure that the government properly identifies the risks of the landfill and listens to the voices of the Dresden, Wallaceburg and Walpole Island First Nation communities.

Similarly, Premier Ford has said he plans to declare the Ring of Fire area in northern Ontario as the first “Special Economic Zone,” where companies will be allowed to violate any and all provincial laws that his cabinet chooses in order to push through mining projects. First Nations whose traditional territories are in and around this area are making clear their plans to fight back in the courts and in the streets. They will need our support to protect their rights and the lakes, rivers, and wildlife in their communities.

We will continue to post updates on our advocacy and opportunities to get involved at stopbill5.ca.