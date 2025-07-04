



Fast Facts:

In 2025, July 4th falls on a Friday.

Most major businesses, including nationwide and regional grocery and retail stores (e.g., Best Buy, Home Depot, Target, Walmart, etc.), will be open.

Costco will be closed.

Most state and city governments, post offices, banks, and libraries will be closed.

Financial markets like the NYSE and Nasdaq will be closed.

A record number of Americans are forecast to travel during the holiday period.

This year marks the 249th year of America’s independence, and this time around, the Fourth of July falls on a Friday, giving many a true, three-day weekend to celebrate. Many businesses, government offices, and financial markets will be closed as Americans take the day off and mark the summer season with barbecues and outdoor activities.

As with every federal holiday, there is always some confusion about what will be closed and what will remain open.

People who work in an office generally have the Fourth of July off to spend with their families. But consumer-facing businesses often choose how and when to operate—smaller shops may close entirely, while large chains often shoulder the costs of employee holiday pay to remain open, either for their typical hours or for reduced holiday hours.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s open and what’s closed this Independence Day.

What is closed on the 4th of July, 2025?

As a federal holiday, public and private institutions—including schools, post offices, libraries, and federal offices—are typically closed.

Financial markets will also be closed, and there will be no trading on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq stock market. Cryptocurrency will still be tradable.

USPS mail will not be delivered to homes and businesses. But shipping companies such as UPS and FedEx will keep at least some hours—check with your local office before heading over, and keep in mind that anything you may need to send is likely to take longer.

The Federal Reserve observes the holiday, and as almost all banks will be shuttered, any last-minute cash needs will likely require an ATM (most will be functioning, but if there is a problem, reaching a staff member may not be possible).

When it comes to smaller institutions like one’s religious organization or the local library, it’s best to check directly with the branch—sometimes by calling ahead as not all will be diligent about updating hours online.

In most cities, trash collection will move to the following workday.

In terms of retail, big-box warehouse club Costco will be closed, although most other large retailers will remain open.

What is open on the 4th of July, 2025?

While Costco closes its warehouses on the Fourth of July, Sam’s Club will remain open. Other food retailers, such as Walmart and Target, will remain open, but some locations may have shorter operating hours.

As the schedule is set by each store, it’s best to look up your local branch’s hours online or call ahead to ask a representative. Be sure to get there early to get what you need for your picnic or barbecue, as there might be a run on popular items like hot dog buns.

As Americans take to the streets in towns and cities that have parades, small businesses such as restaurants and bars are likely to be open.

Other retailers & restaurants that are open on Independence Day

Those with special projects at home will be glad to know that home improvement retailers Home Depot and Lowe’s will be open during normal business hours. Other large retailers such as Best Buy will also be open and amping up the holiday marketing with decorations and Fourth-of-July sales and promotions.

To reach those hungry and thirsty crowds, most national food chains, including Starbucks, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Taco Bell, will be open in major cities but may be short-staffed in smaller towns.

The larger the chain, the more likely it is to remain open as well as to keep normal hours.

Public transportation will be available in most major cities and suburbs but may be running on a special holiday schedule (often the same as a typical Sunday schedule). Wherever the holiday takes you, it’s a good idea to check for closures or abbreviated hours (and leave more time for travel) to be safe.

Record travel predicted over the July 4th holiday period

Celebrating the day that the U.S. adopted the Declaration of Independence is, for many, a time to attend a local parade, have a family barbecue, and finish up with something sweet while watching fireworks. That being said, it’s also a big travel holiday.

Authorities are expecting a record-breaking period of travel as the holiday falls on a Friday, giving many Americans the opportunity to plan their trips around the extended weekend holiday.

Altogether, a record 72.2 million Americans are forecast to travel at least 50 miles from their home from June 28 to July 6, and the overwhelming majority—61.6 million people—would travel by car, according to the Automobile Association of America (AAA).

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has its own forecast, and it estimates screening more than 18.5 million travelers across the nation’s airport security checkpoints from July 1 through July 7. About 2.9 million people are expected to be screened on Sunday, July 6, alone.

Travel advisory

Americans are cautioned about potential terrorist threats within the country due to tensions with Iran. The Department of Homeland Security on June 22 issued an advisory, saying that “the ongoing Iran conflict is causing a heightened threat environment in the United States,” and it is in effect until September 22, 2025.

