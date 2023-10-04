Real estate coaches and the value of ongoing training have never been more crucial. As 2023 winds down, level up with advice from top coaches, training resources and so much more during Inman’s Coaching and Training Month in October.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Who taught you everything you know about real estate? Did you grow up in a real estate family, where deals were discussed at the dinner table? Did you get into real estate after college, or were you a career-switcher with a friend in real estate? Did you get into the industry after working with a bad agent, one who made you think, “I can do better than that!”

No matter how you got into real estate, we want to know: What’s the best (real estate) advice you ever received? Did your mentor tell you how to work effectively with clients? How to lead gen? How to get to the closing table? Did a coach or trainer teach you how to put your best foot forward professionally? Did someone give you a timely tip on marketing and communication? Pricing and market analysis? Share that game-changing advice below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.