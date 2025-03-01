



Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Seed oils are liquid fats that come from plant seeds. The most notable are derived from canola, corn, cottonseed, soybean, sunflower, safflower, grapeseed and rice bran. Some media influencers have targeted these particular oils as being unhealthy. The issue seems to be how they are processed and the types of fats they contain. There is quite a process to get oil out of seeds. And it’s more challenging than pressing the oil from the flesh of olives or avocados. A common solvent that manufacturers use to separate the liquid fat from the rest of the seed is a compound called hexane. It’s also used for the production of natural extracts, drugs and nutraceuticals, according to a 2022 article on the topic in the journal Foods. Hexane can be toxic if inhaled as a gas. In fact, it’s a component of gasoline emissions. As a liquid solvent, however, it is evaporated off (without deteriorating nutrients) after doing its job to extract oil from seeds. Any trace amounts that may be present in seed oil has been determined to be “toxicologically insignificant” by the Department of Health and Human Services Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. Seed oils are also high in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids (aka MUFAs and PUFAs). Critics say seed oils are bad for us because they contain an excess amount of a certain omega-6 PUFA called linoleic acid. However, omega-6 fat is one of two polyunsaturated fats—the other is the omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)—that are “essential” for humans. That means we need them in our diets since our bodies cannot make these fats. Strong evidence from clinical trials has shown that replacing some of the saturated fats in our diets with mono- or polyunsaturated fats helps our hearts and possibly lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes. 2025 MediaNews Group, Inc. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Citation:

Dietitian: What’s the deal with seed oils? (2025, March 1)

retrieved 1 March 2025

from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2025-02-dietitian-seed-oils.html This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no

part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.