The US has hit many countries with new levies, causing shock and confusion.

Around the world, countries are scrambling to cope with the latest wave of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

More than 60 countries are on the list, some with levies as high as 50 percent.

The move has unleashed shock, confusion and financial volatility. The US also stock market took a hit and a jobs report revealed slower than expected economic growth.

Trump didn’t take the news well: He promptly fired the head of the US Labour Statistics agency – accusing her of “manipulating” the data.

But beyond that, how will these tariffs affect the global economy? And will this controversial foreign policy tool backfire on Trump?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Harry Broadman – Economist at RAND Corporation and a former US assistant trade representative and chief of staff of the president’s Council of Economic Advisers

Seijiro Takeshita – Professor of management at the University of Shizuoka in Japan

Steve Hanke – Professor at Johns Hopkins University, distinguished senior scholar at the Mises Institute, and a former senior economist on President Ronald Reagan’s Council of Economic Advisers