If you’re a fan of movies, you’ve likely come across the charismatic action-comedy Smokey and the Bandit. Released in 1977, the film showcased the adventures of Bandit (Burt Reynolds) and his sidekick, Snowman (Jerry Reed), as they take on a high-stakes bootlegging run. But a scene-stealing canine sat in the passenger seat of Snowman’s truck. Just what was the name of the dog in Smokey and the Bandit?

What’s the Smokey and the Bandit Dog’s Name?

The dog’s name in Smokey and the Bandit is Fred. Fred is a Basset Hound.

Fred isn’t just a prop or a minor character; he adds a delightful dimension to the storyline. His laid-back attitude and occasional sassy reactions bring both humor and warmth, helping to balance out the high-octane car chases and comedic moments.

According to IMDB, the dog who portrayed Fred was personally selected by Burt Reynolds–not because he was easy to train but because he refused to obey commands!

If you’ve seen the movie, you probably remember Fred being the cause of a few laughs, especially given Snowman’s comedic dialogue with him.

Fred’s role in the film showcases the classic bond between a man and his dog. Even amidst the dangerous cross-country race against time, and being pursued by the relentless Sheriff Buford T. Justice (Jackie Gleason), Snowman always finds time to share a joke or two with his four-legged buddy.

It’s worth noting that while Burt Reynolds and Sally Field were undeniably the top-billed actors in this classic, and the Pontiac Trans Am got a lot of attention, for many, Fred became an unexpected favorite.

What Does the Name Fred Mean?

The name “Fred” is often a short form of the name “Frederick.” The name Frederick has Germanic origins and is derived from two elements:

“Frid” or “Fred” which means “peace.” “Ric” which means “ruler” or “power.”

Therefore, when combined, the name “Frederick” (and by extension, “Fred”) can be translated to mean “peaceful ruler” or “ruler of peace.”

In conclusion, the next time you revisit “Smokey and the Bandit” or introduce it to someone new, don’t forget to point out Fred. He’s not just a dog; he’s an integral part of the team, showing that sometimes, it’s the smallest characters that leave the most significant impressions. 🐶🎬

