Pune: Anticipated above normal temperatures in March through May summer is likely to adversely affect India’s wheat crop. Inflation in wheat has remained high for the past four years mainly due to the adverse impact of weather conditions.

After having witnessed the hottest February on record in 125 years, the Met department (IMD) has forecast above normal maximum and minimum temperatures over most parts of the country from March to April 2025.

The number of heat waves in March, which is crucial for the grain formation stage of wheat, is also expected to go up.

“Above normal heat wave days are likely over most parts of central India and adjoining northern parts of South Peninsula during March 2025,” said IMD in its long range forecast for the summer season. Wheat, a winter crop that can be grown only once in a year and is a daily staple for nearly half of the country, cannot tolerate higher temperatures.

“The impact of heat will be felt more in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh where the wheat kernels will be entering the milking stage when the grain starts expanding in size,” said Ajay Goyal, chairman, Wheat Products Promotion Society (WPPS).



“The grains will shrink due to high temperatures affecting the weight of each grain and in turn, the overall yield of the wheat crop,” he added,Consistent fall in wheat production over the past four years has whittled down the wheat stock in the government. Lower stocks with the government agencies have diminished the price control ability of policy makers and added to the food inflation worries.

