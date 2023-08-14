It’s here, football fans. The time has come. The Women’s World Cup has landed on Aussie (and Kiwi) shores, and we’re watching along as the excitement of this major sporting event unfolds. If you’re excited to cheer on the Matildas every time they take to the field, we’re here to help with a calendar breakdown of all the games the team is playing and when.

Let’s take a look, shall we?

Matildas games: When are they playing and at what time?

Matildas games. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

As we covered in our general explainer on the 2023 Women’s World Cup competition, Australia sat in Group B of the competition. This means the initial games the Matildas played were against the Republic of Ireland, Nigeria and Canada.

And what an epic journey this group stage was.

Those first games of the comp played out like this:

July 20: Australia (Matildas) v Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia from 8:00 pm ( Australia 1 – Republic of Ireland 0)

Australia (Matildas) v Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia from 8:00 pm ( – Republic of Ireland 0) July 27: Australia (Matildas) v Nigeria at Suncorp Stadium from 8:00 pm ( Nigeria 3 – Australia 2)

Australia (Matildas) v Nigeria at Suncorp Stadium from 8:00 pm ( – Australia 2) July 31: Australia (Matildas) v Canada at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium from 8:00 pm (Australia 4 – Canada 0)

If you’ve been following along at home, you’ll know that teeth were clenched ahead of the Australia v Canada match on July 31, because the Matildas’ place in the Round of 16 depended on that game. Winning against Canada meant that Australia topped group B (hell yeah!) and moved into the next phase of the Women’s World Cup comp.

The results look like this:

Group B

Australia (6 points) Nigeria (5 points) Canada (4 points) Republic of Ireland (1 point)

The Round of 16

(Photo by Mark Metcalfe – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Teams one and two from Group B – the Matildas and Nigeria – played teams one and two of Group D – England and Denmark – on August 7.

The Matildas Round of 16 game against Denmark took over the nation on August 7 from 8:30 pm at Stadium Australia.

Australia defeated Denmark 2-0 rather comfortably. Then came the Quarter Finals.

The Matildas in the Quarter Finals

Australia went up against France in the Quarter Finals on August 12 from 5:00 pm.

The game was an absolute stress fest, with both teams sitting at 0 – 0 until eventually arriving at the longest-ever penalty shoot-out in a FIFA World Cup. Anyone else still calming down after that?

The Matildas emerged on top with a final score of 7 – 6 in penalties.

The Matildas are in the Semi-Finals, baby

We’re getting to the juicy point in this Women’s World Cup comp, and the Matildas have landed a spot in the Semi Final (woo!). This is a big bloody deal. It’s the furthest Australia has ever been in a World Cup tournament – the Matildas have only ever made the Quarter Finals before, and the Socceroos haven’t passed the Round of 16.

If you’re keen to watch that unfold live (of course you are), the Australia vs England match will kick off at 8:00 pm AEST on Wednesday, August 16.

Women’s World Cup schedule. When and what time do the Matildas play the semi final?

If you’re wondering where you can watch Matildas matches, Channel 7 and 7plus are set to broadcast every game featuring the Aussie team, whereas all games throughout the Women’s World Cup are airing on Optus Sport.

You can read all about how to catch games here.

Who is playing in the team?

Football Australia announced the 23-person World Cup squad for the Matildas on July 13, sharing a touching video featuring the players’ reactions to hearing they’re in the team.

Sam Kerr has been named as Matildas captain, and Steph Catley as vice-captain. They will be joined by Lydia Williams, Courtney Nevin, Aivi Luik, Clare Polkinghorne, Cortnee Vine, Clare Wheeler, Alex Chidiac, Caitlin Foord, Emily Van Egmond, Mary Fowler, Teagan Micah, Tameka Yallop, Alanna Kennedy, Clare Hunt, Hayley Raso, Kyah Simon, Mackenzie Arnold, Katrina Gorry, Ellie Carpenter, Charlotte Grant and Kyra Cooney-Cross.

Where can I find Matildas merch?

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images )

If you want to look the part while cheering on the Matildas during their Women’s World Cup journey, you can find jerseys, jackets and more on the Football Australia website here.

The home kit, which is a Nike creation, displays a hand-crafted acrylic pour and marbling pattern in that signature gold colouring we know so well. “Paying homage to the traditional kits and teams of the past, the top is paired with green shorts and white socks,” Nike has shared.

The away kit, on the other hand, is set to represent “a nation that is vibrant, energic and forward-thinking,” Nike has shared.

If you want to have a read of our interview with some of the Matildas ahead of all the World Cup excitement, you can find that here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.