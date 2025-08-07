We thought President Donald Trump was merely another Hitler. But, no, he’s also another Mao and another Stalin. Next, he’ll be on his way to becoming Beelzebub himself, unless the climate fanatics can finally get a hold of themselves. [emphasis, links added]

In one of the more maniacal rants we have seen, Rep. Sean Casten, an Illinois Democrat, swore before hundreds of millions that the administration’s dropping of the Obama-era Environmental Protection Agency’s carbon dioxide endangerment finding is an act of mass murder.

Seems to be a lot to put on an administrative order that reverses the EPA’s ability to regulate CO2, which provided the government with the veneer of “science” to pursue its EVs-for-all, gasoline-for-none crusade, to promote unreliable renewable energy sources, and to attack conventional energy suppliers and micromanage consumer appliance manufacturing.

“This is anti-scientific, immoral, and economically irresponsible. I say this without hyperbole – when the history of this era is written, Donald Trump will have been responsible for more deaths than Stalin, Mao and Hitler combined,” Casten said last week in a particularly frothy tweet.

This is anti-scientific, immoral and economically irresponsible. I say this without hyperbole – when the history of this era is written, Donald Trump will have been responsible for more deaths than Stalin, Mao and Hitler combined. https://t.co/82TJzUvkto — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) July 23, 2025

That would be quite a number, maybe as high as 100 million. But even if only a little more than half that, as some have calculated, it’s still a staggering sum.

As if he didn’t expose himself enough, Casten added that he’s sure “Millions, if not billions, will die if we don’t address climate change; some will survive, but if rivers keep moving, coasts keep eroding, fires keep burning, we will be forced to become migratory. That is a choice.”

Though it’s clearly loco, Casten’s claim is not an isolated incident.

UNHINGED: Court-sanctioned liar and disgraced climate scientist Michael Mann just compared President Trump and his administration to Stalin. “Not since Stalin and Soviet Lysenkoism have we seen such a brazen effort to misrepresent science in service of an ideological agenda.”… pic.twitter.com/5MAxIpDi5t — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 31, 2025

In a somewhat more measured but nonetheless irrational outburst, the author of the not-to-be-believed hockey stick chart, Michael Mann, declared that: “Not since Stalin and Soviet Lysenkoism have we seen such a brazen effort to misrepresent science in service of an ideological agenda.”

Just another case of psychological projection, in which the climate zealots are accusing skeptics of using the methods they employ.

But the climatistas’ madness is more threatening than a break with reality.

A few months ago, Mann wrote that if Trump didn’t comply with a federal injunction to stop the abolishment of the Education Department, “we’re in second amendment territory.”

Read rest at Issues & Insights