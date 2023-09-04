The Ahsoka series teased there is a special bond between Anakin Skywalker and the titular heroine, but hasn’t fully explored their relationship yet. As a matter of fact, Anakin was Ahsoka’s Jedi master, and their bond played a significant role in shaping both of their characters. But when did Anakin Skywalker train Ahsoka Tano? And how old was she when she started her Jedi training as a Padawan? Here’s what you need to know if you haven’t seen the Star Wars animated series.

When did Anakin train Ahsoka?

Anakin Skywalker trained Ahsoka Tano as his Padawan during the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Ahsoka made her first appearance in the feature film, which then became the pilot of the animated series of the same name. The series covers the time between Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith in the Star Wars timeline. Throughout the series, Ahsoka matured and gained significant experience as a Jedi under Anakin’s tutelage.

How old was Ahsoka when Anakin trained her?

Ahsoka Tano was introduced as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan when she was approximately 14 years old.

Initially, Anakin was reluctant to take on a student, but he quickly formed a strong and meaningful bond with Ahsoka. Their relationship evolved from a traditional master-apprentice dynamic to more of a brother-sister or close friendship. They shared many experiences and faced numerous challenges together. Ultimately, their relationship faced a significant turning point when Ahsoka left the Jedi Order at the end of season 5. Anakin was deeply affected by her departure and struggled to accept it.

