Lauren James inspired England to a thrilling Women’s World Cup victory over China and now the Lionesses are into the knock-out stages of the tournament.

The Chelsea forward has produced some spectacular strikes already down under, with England rebounding from the injury loss of Keira Walsh.

Sarina Wiegman has reshuffled the pack spectacularly and England have regained their confidence, particularly in front of goal.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lionesses’ next challenge in Australia:

Who are England playing at the World Cup?

The Lionesses finished top of Group D with three victories from three games against Haiti, Denmark and China.

The Lionesses play Nigeria, the runners-up from Group B, in Brisbane next. The last 16 tie is on 7 August at 8:30am BST.

What were England’s group results?

22 July – England 1-0 Haiti (10:30, Brisbane)

28 July – England 1-0 Denmark (09:30, Sydney)

1 August – China 1-6 England (12:00, Adelaide)

What is England’s potential path to the final?

As group winners

7 August: Last 16

England vs Nigeria (08:30, Brisbane) – Live on BBC One

12 August: Quarter-final

(England / Nigeria) vs (Jamaica vs Colombia) (11:30, Sydney)

16 August: Semi-final

(England / Nigeria / Jamaica / Colombia) vs (Australia / Denmark / France / Morocco) (11:00, Sydney)

20 August: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (11:00, Sydney) – final

Knockout stages

Saturday 5 August

Match 49: Switzerland vs Spain (06:00, Auckland) – BBC

Match 50: Japan vs Norway (09:00, Wellington) – ITV

Sunday 6 August

Match 51: Netherlands vs South Africa (03:00, Sydney) – BBC

Match 52: Sweden vs United States (10:00, Melbourne) – ITV

Monday 7 August

Match 54: England vs Nigeria (08:30, Brisbane) – BBC

Match 53: Australia vs Denmark (11:30, Sydney) – BBC

Tuesday 8 August

Match 56: Colombia vs Jamaica (09:00, Melbourne) – ITV

Match 55: France vs Morocco (12:00, Adelaide) – ITV

Friday 11 August

QF1: (Switzerland / Spain) vs (Netherlands / South Africa) (02:00, Wellington)

QF2: (Japan / Norway) vs (Sweden / United States) (08:30, Auckland)

Saturday 12 August

QF3: (Australia / Denmark) vs (France / Morocco) (08:00, Brisbane)

QF4: (England / Nigeria) vs (Colombia / Jamaica) (11:30, Sydney)

Tuesday 15 August

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF 2 (09:00, Auckland)

Wednesday 16 August

SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 (11:00, Sydney)

Saturday 19 August

3rd place play-off: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (09:00, Brisbane)

Sunday 20 August

Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (11:00, Sydney)

Match venues

Australia

Sydney (Stadium Australia, 83,500)

Sydney (Sydney Football Stadium, 42,512)

Brisbane (Lang Park, 52,263)

Melbourne (Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, 30,000)

Perth (Perth Rectangular Stadium, 22,225)

Adelaide (Hindmarsh Stadium, 16,500)

New Zealand

Auckland (Eden Park, 48,276)

Wellington (Wellington Regional Stadium, 39,000)

Dunedin (Forsyth Barr Stadium, 28,744)

Hamilton (Waikato Stadium, 25,111)