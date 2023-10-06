For those wondering where Loki season 2 fits into the MCU timeline, here’s the need-to-know info about when it is set.

When does Loki season 2 take place in the MCU timeline?

Loki season 2 occurs right after season 1’s ending, outside of the MCU’s main Earth-616 timeline.

During one of Avengers: Endgame’s time missions, Loki managed to grab the Tesseract and escape. However, before he created a new branch, the TVA intervened and pruned it. Since then, the Loki series has happened outside of the main timeline. Its events in the finale allowed the entire multiverse to branch out, with infinite timelines and branches existing simultaneously.

With Sylvie killing He Who Remains, the timelines branched out and allowed projects like What If…?, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and even Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to happen.

Now season 2 will take place directly after season 1’s cliffhanger ending. Coming into a revamped TVA, Loki will begin to slip through time. We’d see him get pulled between the past and the present. As we move through the episodes, Loki will walk into new eras of various multiversal timelines.

Overall, one could believe that the show takes place adjacent to all the other MCU projects as the TVA exists outside of time. However, we’re yet to get more clarity on what really happened after Sylvie took down He Who Remains.

The upcoming episodes will clarify if Loki ended up in a pre-He Who Remains era of the TVA, when he hadn’t created the illusion of the Time Keepers, or if a new Kang Variant conquered the TVA while Loki was at the Citadel at the End of Time.

