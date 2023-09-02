Find out when McDonald’s Monopoly starts in 2023 as the popular competition returns for another year in the UK this month.
The annual promotion allows fast food fans to win epic prizes from food and merchandise up to cash, cars and holidays!
When does McDonald’s Monopoly start in 2023?
McDonald’s Monopoly starts on Wednesday, September 6. It runs for six weeks and ends Tuesday, October 17.
The now-famous competition launched in 2005 and is based on the board game Monopoly. The aim is to collect property sets which correspond to epic prizes.
Stickers are placed on certain McDonald’s menu items, including both food and drinks, and you collect them by buying the food. Then, you peel off the sticker.
The sticker will either be a colored property which needs to be banked in the app or an instant win, where you bag a prize on the spot.
All the 2023 property prizes
The full promotional rules are due to be released on September 5, but McDonald’s has shared the scheduled prize table already:
- £100,000 Cash: Dark blue properties (Park Lane and Mayfair)
- MINI Electric Car: Green properties (Regent Street, Oxford Street and Bond Street)
- £2,000 Holiday with TUI: Yellow properties (Leicester Square, Coventry and Piccadilly)
- Omen Gaming Laptop: Red properties (Strand, Fleet Street and Trafalgar Square)
- £200 Cash for Passing Go: Train stations (Kings Cross, Marylebone, Fenchurch St and Liverpool St)
- £500 to spend on Home Entertainment at AO: Orange properties (Bow Street, Marlborough Street and Vine Street)
- Experience Day from Buyagift: Pink properties (Pall Mall, Whitehall and Northumberland Avenue)
- True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy: Light blue properties (The Angel Islington, Euston Road, Pentonville Road)
- McDonald’s Medium Extra Value Meal or Big Flavour Wrap Meal: Brown properties (Old Kent Road and Whitechapel Road)
Other prizes you can win
There are millions of instant win prizes too:
- £1k Cash
- See Tickets £150 Events Coucher
- McDonald’s Gold Card to get a free meal per week for a year
- McDonald’s Bean Bag
- Hyper X Gaming Keyboard
- £80 Go Ape Voucher
- £50 Cash
- Prezzee £50 eGift Card
- £50 Bouquet of Flowers by Blossoming Flowers
- £25 Glow Hub eGift Card
- Hype Backpack
- Pair of Cinema Tickets
- 3 Months Adidas Runtastic Premium Subscription
- McDonald’s Reusable Water Bottle
- Personalised Phone Case from Wrappz
- Choice of Licensed T-Shirt by Zavvi
There are also loads of discount vouchers for various stores and instant win food prizes. Plus, last year’s successful Double Peel is returning which gives you another sticker on the app – meaning an extra chance at winning those all-important prizes!