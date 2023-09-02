Find out when McDonald’s Monopoly starts in 2023 as the popular competition returns for another year in the UK this month.

The annual promotion allows fast food fans to win epic prizes from food and merchandise up to cash, cars and holidays!

When does McDonald’s Monopoly start in 2023?

McDonald’s Monopoly starts on Wednesday, September 6. It runs for six weeks and ends Tuesday, October 17.

The now-famous competition launched in 2005 and is based on the board game Monopoly. The aim is to collect property sets which correspond to epic prizes.

Stickers are placed on certain McDonald’s menu items, including both food and drinks, and you collect them by buying the food. Then, you peel off the sticker.

The sticker will either be a colored property which needs to be banked in the app or an instant win, where you bag a prize on the spot.

All the 2023 property prizes

The full promotional rules are due to be released on September 5, but McDonald’s has shared the scheduled prize table already:

Other prizes you can win

There are millions of instant win prizes too:

There are also loads of discount vouchers for various stores and instant win food prizes. Plus, last year’s successful Double Peel is returning which gives you another sticker on the app – meaning an extra chance at winning those all-important prizes!