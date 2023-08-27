Starbucks’s Fall menu has always been popular and the one that has always been a customer favorite is the Pumpkin Spice Latte, but when does the drink come in 2023?

Starbucks has always brought back popular menu items, but the one that has always made customers excited is their Fall menu items. Among them, there is a large fan following for its Pumpkin Spice Latte that never fails to disappoint. People have even tried to recreate the recipe on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, but there is no doubt that the original tastes the best.

Autumn hot drinks. Pumpkin spice latte in a glass mug with cinnamon and ginger on wooden background with copy space

When does Pumpkin Spice Latte come to Starbucks in 2023?

You will be happy to know that Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte is already in the stores. The drink was reintroduced on August 24.

Customers can head to their nearest Starbucks and enjoy the fall drink along with other items from the fall menu.

Last year, the fall menu was introduced on August 30. However, the coffee chain decided to celebrate fall a bit earlier this year, and honestly, we are not complaining.

What’s included in the fall menu?

Starbucks has launched two new fall drinks which would come as a celebration to your tastebuds. These drinks are the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte and the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. However, if you are someone who does not like change, the coffee chain has brought back its famous Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato.

To add to this, Starbucks’ Reserve location in the US will have additional drinks such as Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Latte, a Pumpkin Spice Whiskey-Barrel-Aged Iced Latte, and a Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini.

At the moment, it is unclear how long the fall drinks will last as an end date has not been announced.

What are the new fall menu food items?

Apart from the drinks, customers can enjoy Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and the Owl Cake Pop.

If you are in the mood to try something new, the Baked Apple Croissant might just be what you need to make your order delicious.