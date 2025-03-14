The weather this week is experiencing a heat wave across the Republic, which will last for the coming week, as temperatures exceeded 30 degrees for the first time during the winter of 2025, according to astronomical calculations.

The winter of 2025 began on Saturday, December 21st, and lasts for 88 days and 23 hours, officially ending on Thursday, March 20th, to begin spring on Friday, March 21st, 2025.

Spring 2025 begins in Egypt on March 21st, and the weather gradually improves, as temperatures rise and daylight hours increase.

Spring lasts for 92 days, 17 hours, and 35 minutes, bringing with it more moderate temperatures, clear skies, and an ideal atmosphere for various activities.

The beginning of spring is characterized by the vernal equinox phenomenon, where the sun’s rays are perfectly perpendicular to the equator, resulting in equal day and night lengths around the world, each approximately 12 hours.

The vernal equinox is the astronomical event that occurs when the sun moves northward after the winter solstice.

On this day, the sun rises precisely from the east and sets precisely in the west. This effect occurs in the northern hemisphere, while the autumnal equinox occurs in the southern hemisphere.