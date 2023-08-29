When Bethesda started work on Starfield, the company was still a high-profile third-party developer. However, that status changed in 2020 when Microsoft purchased ZeniMax Media and all its subsidiaries (including Bethesda). This acquisition changed the course of Starfield and stopped all progress on the PlayStation version of the game. But on the bright side (for Xbox gamers), at least now Starfield is coming to Game Pass.

Starfield is technically scheduled to release on Game Pass on September 6, but for gamers in certain regions, Starfield will actually be available starting on September 5 at 5 PM PDT/8 PM EST. At least that’s the currently listed release date for the retail version of Starfield, and since Starfield will release “day one” on Game Pass, Game Pass subscribers can stick to that schedule as well. Even better, Starfield will be available as a Day One addition to both the Xbox and PC versions of Game Pass, so anyone with a subscription to that service and the necessary hardware will be able to start playing the game right away regardless of their (supported) platform preference.

If you need a little more info on when, exactly, Starfield is releasing on Game Pass in your region, this map should help:

Unfortunately, those hoping to try Game Pass (and Starfield) before committing to either just lost their best way to do so. Microsoft quietly removed the $1 Game Pass trial option, which would have given prospective Starfield players 14 days of playtime. That wouldn’t have been anywhere near enough to complete Starfield, but it would have helped players decide if purchasing a Game Pass subscription, or purchasing Starfield, outright is a worthwhile investment.