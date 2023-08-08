The I Am Groot Season 2 release date is approaching, and viewers are wondering when they can start streaming the TV series.

This series follows the naughty adventures of Baby Groot, taking place between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Infinity War. We’ve already seen five shorts in season 1. Now, season 2 brings 5 more bite-sized episodes for us to binge.

The I Am Groot Season 2 Disney Plus release date is September 6, 2023.

The new batch of shorts in the upcoming season will take the lovable Flora Colossus through new adventures across the galaxy. Marvel recently launched a new trailer teasing baby Groot’s mischief on a snowy planet, a fiery cave, an unknown jungle planet, and a galactic arcade, among others.

Vin Diesel will be back to lend his voice and say the 3 magical words – “I,” “Am,” and “Groot.” Kirsten Lepore is also reprising her directing and writing roles in season 2. It will be interesting to see who else surprises us in season 2.

When is I Am Groot Season 2 coming out via streaming?

I Am Groot Season 2 will be available to watch via streaming on Disney Plus on September 6, 2023. Current Disney Plus subscribers will be able to watch the series when it airs, and if you haven’t already subscribed to the service, you can do so below.

Watch the trailer for Season 2 below:

How to watch and stream I Am Groot Season 2

Viewers can subscribe to Disney Plus to stream both seasons of I Am Groot and several other titles. If you haven’t done that, you could either pay $7.99/month for an ad-supported plan or $10.99/month for an ad-free one.

